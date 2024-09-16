Smalls Sliders® Welcomes Dan Hurwitz as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned Financial Executive Joins One of QSR's Hottest & Fastest Growing Brands, Strengthening Its C-Suite

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smalls Sliders has appointed industry veteran and financial expert Dan Hurwitz as its new Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Hurwitz will focus on supporting investment decisions to drive profitable growth for Smalls Sliders as the brand continues expanding its capabilities as an industry disruptor.

Dan Hurwitz, CFO of Smalls Sliders

With over two decades of experience managing and overseeing the financial growth of several known brands, Hurwitz will play a key role in Smalls Sliders' growing leadership team. Hurwitz's background includes his most recent position as CFO of Philz Coffee, where he led the company through significant financial transformation, optimizing capital structure, and improving financial performance. Prior, he was responsible for leading finance at Gamestop, Kids2, Restoration Hardware, MGM Resorts International, and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a variety of progressive finance and investment banking roles.

His diverse expertise in his respected field has shaped him into a strategic leader with a keen eye for financial growth, which will aid in Smalls Sliders' rapid ascent as a dominant force in the QSR industry.

"Joining the Smalls Sliders team during such an inflection point in its growth journey is something I could not pass up," said Hurwitz. "The brand truly brings something unique to the QSR industry—the national recognition and excitement surrounding the concept drew me in immediately. It's unlike anything I've seen in my professional experience, and I'm honored to join forces with its dynamic leadership team as we share the same goal, making Smalls Sliders an iconic household name."

As Chief Financial Officer of Smalls Sliders, Hurwitz will lead the financial strategy of the company, ensuring robust financial health as the brand continues its rapid expansion, having recently surpassed 325 Cans open or under development. Hurwitz will play a pivotal role in guiding investment decisions, supporting franchise growth, and ensuring that Smalls Sliders maintains its strong financial foundation while scaling efficiently.

"We proudly welcome Dan to Smalls Sliders where he will be a key partner and leader," said Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. "His extensive experience and innovative approach are exactly what we need as we continue expanding our team and capabilities. Since joining Smalls Sliders, I've had a goal to create a dynamic and exceptional leadership team with individuals who are true innovators in their respective fields. Dan fits that mold perfectly, and I can't wait to experience what he and I will accomplish together."

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature 'Smorange™' colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 300 Cans open or under development. The brand continues to garner high-level industry recognition, with Nation's Restaurant News featuring Smalls Sliders in its "Breakout Brands of 2023", and QSR Magazine ranking the brand in its annual QSR 50 Contenders list in 2023 and 2024. Other accolades include ranking on Entrepreneur magazine's "Top New & Emerging Franchises" list in 2023 and 2024, landing on Technomic's 2024 Future 50 Growth Chains and Inc. 5000 2024, which highlights the fastest-growing private companies in America.

For more information on Smalls Sliders, slide thru to www.smallssliders.com.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Equipped with a streamlined drive-thru, walk-up window and unique modular buildout, the Atlanta-based brand is headed towards nationwide growth with locations opening across the Southeast, Southwest, Midwest, and West Coast. These expansion plans are spearheaded by Smalls Sliders' stacked leadership team, each bringing numerous decades of restaurant experience to the table. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry, led by industry veteran Maria Rivera, CEO, and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com.

