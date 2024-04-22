Smalls Sliders® Welcomes Julie Hauser-Blanner as Chief Operating Officer

Prominent Executive Joins One of QSR's Fastest Growing Brands to Lead Its Operations

ATLANTA, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smalls Sliders has appointed industry veteran Julie Hauser-Blanner as its Chief Operating Officer. In her new role, Hauser-Blanner will oversee all aspects of the brand's daily operations, driving strategic initiatives to elevate efficiency, scalability, and overall performance.

Julie Hauser-Blanner

With an illustrious career spanning over 25 years in multi-unit, multi-brand, global hospitality and restaurant companies, Hauser-Blanner brings a wealth of experience to the brand's growing Executive Leadership Team. Having most recently served as Chief Franchise Officer at European Wax Center, Hauser-Blanner was responsible for all growth, strategy and support functions across Field Operations, Guest Relations, Communications, Learning and Development, and Field Training for over 1,000 units across 45 states. Prior to that, she was responsible for leading operations at Front Burner Restaurants, Bonefish Grill, and Outback Steakhouse in a variety of progressive operations roles.

"The opportunity to work with Smalls Sliders was one that I simply could not pass up," said Hauser-Blanner. "It is truly a brand that cannot be ignored within the industry given its impressive growth strategy, strong engagement among its loyal 'Frequent Sliders' and a stacked leadership team. I admire the impact the brand has made across the space in record time, and I am ready to be a part of its next era of continued growth."

As a skilled operator, Hauser-Blanner brings ambitious goals for the brand and will work closely across teams to streamline processes, optimize resource allocation, and ensure alignment with organizational targets.

"I am thrilled to welcome Julie to our growing Executive Leadership team at Smalls Sliders," said Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. "Her global expertise to drive sales growth, enhance market presence through operations execution, and implement innovative people strategies makes her the ideal choice to lead our operational efforts as we embark on our next phase of growth and innovation."

In March 2024, Smalls Sliders announced it had reached over 200 Cans open or under development, just ten short months after the brand reopened its doors to franchising. Smalls Sliders currently has Cans open across Louisiana and Mississippi, with a robust pipeline of growth set across 16 states in the Southeast and the Midwest. Likewise, Smalls Sliders has expanded its target growth markets to Utah, Colorado, Kentucky and more, ramping up to officially paint the nation its signature 'Smorange™' color.

Smalls Sliders opened its first Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its modular build, simplistic menu, and robust development pipeline. The brand continues to garner high-level industry recognition, with Nation's Restaurant News featuring Smalls Sliders in its "Breakout Brands of 2023", and QSR Magazine ranking the brand in its annual QSR 50 Contenders list. Other accolades include ranking on Entrepreneur magazine's "Top New & Emerging Franchises" list in 2023.

For more information on Smalls Sliders, slide thru to www.smallssliders.com.

About Smalls Sliders





Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the QSR industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Equipped with a streamlined drive-thru, walk-up window and unique modular buildout, the Atlanta-based brand is headed towards nationwide growth with locations opening across the Southeast, Southwest, Midwest, and West Coast. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restauranteur and visionary Brandon Landry, led by CEO and brand-building expert Maria Rivera, and is backed by industry veterans, 10 Point Capital, and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallsliders.com.

SOURCE Smalls Sliders