Smappy: One-Stop App for Gift-Giving

LEWES, Del., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know, that every year $9.5 billion is spent on bad gifts which in their majority will consequently end up in a trash bin?

At the first glance, the problem does not seem actually important, however, what people get eventually is a waste increase and thrown away money not delivering any happiness. Moreover, a bad gift can ruin a whole celebration you were planning for a long time.

Explore popular gifts and all kinds of selections on the main feed Get fast gift recommendations with InspireMe

After the whole year of development and research, the Smappy team presents the solution – a gift ecosystem consisting of Smappy and Smappy Store. The main goal of apps is to create and sustain the highest possible efficiency in the gift market, i.e. a personalized system with a unique algorithm InspireMe will recommend gift options alleviating the gift dilemma of a customer, on another side on Smappy Store gift stores can conveniently add their products and specify them to the last detail.

On Smappy you will find gift selections on any topic: holidays, weekly choice, and best stores. On the main feed, one can easily set up advanced filters including the gift receiver's area of interest. The app's cherry on top is a specially developed algorithm InspireMe, it recommends gifts in seconds. That is a perfect variant for those who have no idea at all what to give.

About Smappy Inc.

Smappy Inc. is a U.S.-based company, founded by three brave, young people who got bored by the omnipresent gift hustle. Founders: Iuliia Grebeshok (CEO), Kirill Lunev (CTO), Anastasia Vartanyan (CMO).

