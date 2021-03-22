Smappy: One-Stop App for Gift-Giving
Mar 22, 2021, 08:46 ET
LEWES, Del., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know, that every year $9.5 billion is spent on bad gifts which in their majority will consequently end up in a trash bin?
At the first glance, the problem does not seem actually important, however, what people get eventually is a waste increase and thrown away money not delivering any happiness. Moreover, a bad gift can ruin a whole celebration you were planning for a long time.
After the whole year of development and research, the Smappy team presents the solution – a gift ecosystem consisting of Smappy and Smappy Store. The main goal of apps is to create and sustain the highest possible efficiency in the gift market, i.e. a personalized system with a unique algorithm InspireMe will recommend gift options alleviating the gift dilemma of a customer, on another side on Smappy Store gift stores can conveniently add their products and specify them to the last detail.
On Smappy you will find gift selections on any topic: holidays, weekly choice, and best stores. On the main feed, one can easily set up advanced filters including the gift receiver's area of interest. The app's cherry on top is a specially developed algorithm InspireMe, it recommends gifts in seconds. That is a perfect variant for those who have no idea at all what to give.
While Mother's Day is coming, do not miss your chance to order a great gift on Smappy and to make your beloved mother happy!
About Smappy Inc.
Smappy Inc. is a U.S.-based company, founded by three brave, young people who got bored by the omnipresent gift hustle. Founders: Iuliia Grebeshok (CEO), Kirill Lunev (CTO), Anastasia Vartanyan (CMO).
