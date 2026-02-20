SMAR Deadline: SMAR Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K Have Opportunity to Lead Smartsheet Inc. Securities Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds all former stockholders of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) in connection with the January 2025 sale (the "Merger" or "Buyout") of Smartsheet to affiliates of investment funds managed by affiliates of Blackstone Inc. (collectively "Blackstone"), investment funds managed by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC ("Vista Equity Partners" or "Vista"), and Platinum Falcon B 2018 RSC Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which participated as an indirect minority investor in Smartsheet ("Platinum Falcon," and together with Blackstone and Vista, the "Consortium"), of the important February 24, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

So What: If you are a former Smartsheet stockholder, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Smartsheet class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=49166 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 24, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: The complaint alleges that in connection with Smartsheet's solicitation of stockholder approval of the Buyout, defendants issued and filed with the SEC a false and misleading Schedule 14A Proxy statement, as amended (the "Proxy"). Defendants used the Proxy to intentionally mischaracterize Smartsheet's financial success and performance during and in the context of Smartsheet's sales process. Specifically, defendants deliberately cast Smartsheet's quarterly earnings in a negative light in the Proxy, and emphasized a financial metric that it apparently made up just for the purposes of soliciting approval for the Buyout. Additionally, it was alleged that defendant Mark P. Mader failed to use reasonable care in the fulfillment of his disclosure duties.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

