Smardt Names Sandeep Nair Chief Executive Officer; Albert Yam Transitions to Board

DORVAL, QC, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smardt, a pioneer and global leader in oil-free centrifugal chiller technology, today announced the appointment of Sandeep Nair as Chief Executive Officer. Sandeep takes the helm as Smardt extends its oil-free heritage into a broader portfolio of thermal management solutions and deepens its position in fast-growing markets led by AI-driven data centers. He succeeds Albert Yam, who transitions to Executive Director on Smardt's Board.

Sandeep Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Smardt

Sandeep is a seasoned global executive with more than two decades of president-level leadership at Emerson Electric across the HVAC, data center, telecom and industrial sectors. He has managed businesses ranging from $100 million to over $1 billion in revenue, with responsibility for operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

He previously served as President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa at Copeland (formerly Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions), where he delivered record profitability and cash flow, accelerated growth and successfully led portfolio transformation. Across his career, he has built a reputation for value creation by driving growth, operational excellence and business transformation, with deep expertise in lean methodologies, manufacturing consolidation, product platform development, and strategic portfolio actions including acquisitions and divestitures.

"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Sandeep as Chief Executive Officer," said Albert Yam, Executive Director of Smardt's Board. "His track record of scaling global businesses and his depth in our core markets make him the right leader for Smardt's next chapter, and I look forward to supporting him in this role."

Smardt enters this transition from a position of strength, with an installed base of over 12,000 oil-free chillers operating worldwide and manufacturing across five countries. Building on its leadership in oil-free centrifugal technology, the company has expanded into heat pumps and air-side systems through its Smardt AIR division, broadening its role in the buildings and infrastructure its customers depend on.

Sandeep's mandate centers on this next phase of growth: strengthening Smardt's position in critical infrastructure for AI-driven data centers, where he brings direct experience having led the creation of a new business platform for turnkey data centers, while extending the company's reach into adjacent markets including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, new energy, green building projects, and infrastructure.

"I am honored to lead Smardt at such a pivotal stage in its journey," said Sandeep Nair, Chief Executive Officer of Smardt. "Smardt's leadership in oil-free technology and the strength of its global teams provide an exceptional foundation, and I look forward to working with our talented teams worldwide to accelerate growth, build on the strong legacy of innovation and deliver greater value across our business, for our customers, employees, and partners alike."

As CEO, Sandeep will work closely with the Board to strengthen Smardt's management infrastructure, advance its digital transformation, and reinforce corporate governance.

About Smardt

As a global leader in oil-free centrifugal chiller technology with an expanding portfolio of thermal management solutions, Smardt is dedicated to delivering high-efficiency and energy-saving systems for industries, real estate developments, health care and educational centers worldwide. We operate manufacturing facilities in the US, Canada, Germany, China, and Australia, with a team of over 1,000 employees. With a focus on reliability, performance, and environmental stewardship, Smardt continues to redefine industry standards through advanced engineering and a commitment to a more sustainable future.

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SOURCE Smardt Inc