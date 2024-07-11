Smarsh and Verizon Streamline Mobile Compliance Adoption with Simplified Payment Option

Joint go-to-market capability enables Verizon workforce to sell Smarsh mobile capture solutions

PORTLAND, Ore., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, today announced it has joined Verizon's Bill-on-Behalf-of program. Verizon customers that are required to capture, preserve and monitor mobile communications now have a simplified path to procurement and deployment of Smarsh's mobile message capture solution.

The Verizon Bill-on-Behalf-of Program saves customers time and resources with a streamlined procurement process and a single, integrated bill when they purchase products and services from both Verizon and Smarsh. The program also empowers the Verizon Business salesforce to sell Smarsh mobile capture solutions. The ability to capture, preserve and monitor mobile communications from Verizon devices is mission critical for businesses in regulated industries, such as financial services, which have compliance requirements for the oversight of digital communications.

"Regulatory scrutiny around off-channel communications is at a fever pitch and only growing, and our expanded relationship with Verizon helps meet this evolving need of our customers," said Goutam Nadella, Smarsh Chief Product Officer. "We're making it easier than ever for our customers to procure, deploy and support their mobile compliance efforts, and ultimately to 'turn off-channel on' for their businesses."

The only mobile message capture provider in Verizon's Bill-on-Behalf-of program, Smarsh also continues to grow as a strategic ally to the world's largest financial institutions. Its AI-powered platform helps customers to meet their regulatory compliance obligations governing the oversight of digital communications and to surface business-critical intelligence from their communications data – on a global, petabyte scale.

The Smarsh relationship with Verizon dates to 2015 when a first-of-its-kind integration empowered Verizon's financial services customers to capture text messages on corporate-owned devices. Bolstered by its recent acquisition of TeleMessage , Smarsh captures and archives text messages, voice communications and Microsoft Teams voice content frictionlessly from more than 300,000 devices on the Verizon network.

"Smarsh is a valuable partner that Verizon customers can leverage when faced with record retention obligations," said Jonathan Nikols, Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Americas, Verizon Business. "Smarsh's inclusion in our BOBO program is the logical next step in our growing relationship, simplifying and streamlining access for our customers."

In April, Smarsh honored Verizon with the " Mobile Partner of the Year " award at its annual customer conference, SmarshCONNECT.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in all of their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become losses, fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Tatone

[email protected]

971-409-2061

SOURCE Smarsh