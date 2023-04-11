Smarsh Announces Availability of Cyber Compliance (Entreda) and Vendor Risk Management (Privva) Solutions in AWS Marketplace

Expanded relationship with AWS and addition to AWS Marketplace digital catalog will enable easier procurement and faster deployment of high-impact SaaS solutions

PORTLAND, Ore., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh®, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, today announced the availability of its Cyber Compliance (Entreda) and Vendor Risk Management (Privva) offerings in the AWS Marketplace. The Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy to find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software and services that customers can use to build solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"In today's mobile-first and hybrid work environment, organizations' risk exposure – including cyber threats, vendor vulnerabilities and data leakage – is increasing exponentially," said Tom Padgett, General Manager, Enterprise Business Unit at Smarsh. "We are proud to extend our partnership with AWS beyond the retention and supervision of digital communications to cybersecurity compliance and vendor risk management. Firms can easily access, procure and implement these solutions through the AWS Marketplace, and strengthen their risk posture today."

Cyber Compliance and Vendor Risk Management features:

Constant, around-the-clock end-point monitoring of devices, networks and users.

Advanced vulnerability scanning and automatic remediation.

Simplified vendor review and remediation processes.

Easily manage which vendors have access to sensitive business-related data.

Additional Resources:

Smarsh provides capture, archiving and oversight solutions for companies in highly regulated industries. By successfully managing billions of digital messages across a wide range of platforms – including everything from email to texts to the burgeoning number of workplace collaboration tools – it helps firms meet their strident compliance and discovery responsibilities.

About Smarsh:

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in more than 100 digital communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

Media Contact:

Haven Tower Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Smarsh