Smarsh Announces Direct Carrier Capture Support for T-Mobile for Business

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, enabling organizations to manage the risk and uncover the value within their electronic communications, today announced direct carrier capture and archiving support for T-Mobile for Business. Smarsh helps regulated organizations capture, archive and search text messages to meet regulatory compliance mandates and e-discovery challenges.

The ubiquity of mobile devices and proliferation of communication channels has fundamentally transformed the way work gets done. This has only accelerated as more organizations have adopted remote work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations in highly regulated industries are required to retain, supervise and produce employee communications, including mobile text messaging, to meet regulatory obligations. T-Mobile for Business customers can now add the Smarsh service to capture and archive SMS, MMS and RCS messages in support of recordkeeping, compliance and e-discovery initiatives.

"In today's suddenly-remote environment, the future of work is increasingly mobile," said Adam Miller-Howard, Smarsh Vice President of Business Development. "We're excited to partner with T-Mobile to enable its growing customer base to compliantly leverage mobile text messaging for business."

Smarsh captures text messages directly from leading U.S. and international mobile providers (for customers that deploy the service), and is the only archiving provider offering direct carrier capture from T-Mobile. Smarsh capture support enables T-Mobile for Business customers to:

Capture and retain SMS, MMS and RCS messaging – including file, video and attachments – in its native format with full conversational context

Integrate capture and archiving service with enterprise device management (EDM) solutions

Monitor archived business communications to identify the leakage of sensitive information, suspicious behavior and/or abusive language

Search and review SMS, MMS and RCS messages alongside their other Smarsh-archived electronic communications, including email, content from collaboration platforms, social media and voice content

To learn more about the Smarsh service for T-Mobile for Business customers, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/business/solutions/message-archiving.

About Smarsh

Smarsh is the recognized global leader in electronic communications archiving solutions for regulated organizations. The Smarsh Connected Suite provides innovative capture, archiving, e-discovery, and supervision solutions across the industry's widest breadth of communication channels.

Scalable for organizations of all sizes, the Smarsh platform provides customers with compliance built on confidence. It enables them to strategically future-proof as new communication channels are adopted, and to realize more insight and value from the data in their archive. Customers strengthen their compliance and e-discovery initiatives, and benefit from the productive use of email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging and collaboration, web, and voice channels.

Smarsh serves a global client base that spans the top banks in North America and Europe, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors. Smarsh also enables federal and state government agencies to meet their public records and e-discovery requirements. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com .

