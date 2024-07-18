Smarsh Announces Integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API

This integration will allow Smarsh customers to leverage generative AI while remaining compliant in the heavily regulated financial services industry

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh® , the global leader in communications data and intelligence, today announced an integration with the ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API from OpenAI, the world's leading generative AI company.

This solution enables Smarsh customers, which includes nineteen of the top twenty global financial institutions, to leverage ChatGPT Enterprise company-wide while maintaining compliance with evolving regulations.

"There is immense customer value in being able to not only capture the content from ChatGPT Enterprise compliantly but for that content to be automatically appended with an 'AI-generated content' tag," said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh. "This will help financial institutions adhere to imminent AI regulation requiring organizations to differentiate AI- versus human-generated content and maintain governance policies for each."

ChatGPT Enterprise is a version of OpenAI's ChatGPT built for business use. It includes enhanced features and capabilities such as administrative tools, advanced security & data privacy, increased usage limits and analytics.

"Financial services and other regulated industries have long had concerns about rolling out new cloud-based solutions due to regulatory requirements and the specific enterprise-grade controls required to meet stringent oversight obligations, and generative AI is no different," said Goutam Nadella, Chief Product Officer at Smarsh. "Financial services organizations looking to use ChatGPT Enterprise for improved employee productivity can soon do so with enhanced governance controls to help stay compliant with regulations. This will unlock a world of opportunity across the industry."

The Smarsh Platform enables the world's largest financial organizations to capture, archive and monitor data from the communications channels that are critical to their business. The platform's AI-powered surveillance technology gives firms the power to manage risk and unleash the intelligence in their digital communications at unmatched scale.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in all their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com or follow Smarsh on LinkedIn .

