Smarsh Appoints Vinay Mehta As Chief Technology Officer

07 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET


Accomplished CTO and CIO has extensive experience making impact across market-leading, global organizations

Seasoned leader will focus on optimizing investment in communications intelligence and risk management technology for wealth management and financial services customers

PORTLAND, Ore., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, today announced the appointment of Vinay Mehta as Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Mehta will lead the global Smarsh engineering organization, overseeing product development, engineering, architecture and hosting efforts. He serves a critical role in the development and delivery of industry-leading communications intelligence and risk management technology solutions for highly regulated organizations.

Smarsh manages billions of messages every month across email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging and collaboration, web and voice channels. The company has over 6,500 customers worldwide – including the top ten banks in the world – and has unrivaled expertise in serving other global financial institutions and US-based wealth management firms across both the broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) segments.

"I am thrilled to welcome Vinay to the Smarsh team," said Kim Crawford Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of Smarsh. "He has a proven track record as a collaborator, leader and coach in the financial and technology fields globally and is a great addition to the C-suite as Smarsh continues to grow and achieve scale. Our customers' communications data is one of their most valuable assets. It needs to be protected and leveraged to solve complex compliance problems, both today and in the future. Vinay is the right person to align our engineering efforts to solve the challenges facing our diverse customer base, which range from single-office broker-dealers to investment advisories to the world's largest banks."

Mehta has extensive experience and accomplishments as a senior-level technology executive at market-leading, global organizations. Most recently, he served for over eight years as Chief Technology and Information Officer at cxLoyalty, a leading B2B provider of technology services for travel, rewards, incentives and merchandise programs. There, Mehta drove globalization of the technology workforce, movement to cloud infrastructure, and lowered overall IT operating costs.

Before that, Mehta served as Chief Information Officer at Paycor, a human capital management platform designed to modernize people management and organizational leadership services. Earlier in his career, Mehta served at Convergys (now part of Concentrix), a global customer-engagement business, as Senior Vice President of Product Management and Development and then SVP of Global Development and Delivery.

"I am honored to join Smarsh as its new CTO and am eager to serve as the bridge by which our engineers enable the business to achieve its strategic goal of maximizing value to customers," Mehta said. "Wealth management and financial services is an exciting space with unique challenges due to the rapid pace of change in technology and regulations. Smarsh is committed to developing leading-edge solutions that meet those challenges."

About Smarsh
Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in more than 100 digital communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

