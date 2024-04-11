Smarsh Bolsters Board of Directors with New Additions

Experienced tech and financial services executives Lynn Danko, Sagnik Nandy and Tim Scheve to help steer fast-growing category leader through next phase of growth

PORTLAND, Ore., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, today welcomed proven business leaders, Sagnik Nandy and Tim Scheve, to its board of directors, effective immediately. In addition, experienced technology CFO Lynn Danko has been appointed chair of the Smarsh audit committee and board member for Smarsh's consolidated group.

"As Smarsh continues to grow in strategic importance for regulated industries and continues to provide critical infrastructure to the largest banks in the world, our board expansion is timely," said Smarsh CEO Kim Crawford Goodman. "At Smarsh, we are fully committed to delivering leading-edge and reliable platforms to help our global clients meet their rapidly advancing needs. Our new board members will bring insight and governance to help Smarsh scale. I look forward to working with our entire board to elevate the oversight of the company to the next level."

Smarsh helps global regulated organizations meet regulatory compliance obligations and manage risk with solutions for the capture, retention and oversight of digital communications. It recently bolstered its AI-powered platform with the acquisition of TeleMessage, the leading provider of mobile messaging and voice compliance.

Lynn Danko, Smarsh Audit Committee Chair

Danko has worked as a technology leader and CFO for over 25 years at publicly traded and private equity-owned companies, enjoying stints at various enterprise software firms ranging in size from $200 million to $1 billion in revenue.

During her career, Danko has driven a series of significant value-enhancing changes for firms, including overseeing system implementations and developing new, more efficient reporting lines to executives and company board members. She's also been a part of a wide variety of M&A-related activity, raising capital and participating in strategic transactions that culminated in exits valued at close to $7 billion in enterprise value.

Sagnik Nandy, President & Chief Development Officer, Workforce Identity, Okta

Nandy is currently the president and chief development officer of Workforce Identity at Okta, where he leads engineering, product management, operations and design. He is a seasoned technology executive with a passion for building, developing and scaling products, systems and organizations.

Throughout his career, he has worked with and for organizations of various sizes and stages. He has a track record for not only successfully integrating large acquisitions and pushing product areas to expand their portfolios, but helping companies experience exponential growth. Before Okta, Nandy was the vice president of engineering at Google. There, he oversaw several critical components of the company's advertising business, the backbone of its growth and revenue, and drove several products from inception to market leadership.

Tim Scheve, Independent Board Director

Scheve is an experienced board director and former CEO, CFO and chief administrative officer (CAO). He has chaired and been a member of several board committees encompassing everything from audit to regulatory oversight and policy, to cybersecurity and risk management.

Scheve has been a member of the Board of Governors for FINRA since 2018. Scheve came to the FINRA board after serving for 10 years on the board of the leading trade association for broker-dealers, investment banks and asset managers, the Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).

As a C-suite executive at two multibillion-dollar brokerage and asset management firms, Scheve drove the strategic plans that resulted in dramatic organic and inorganic growth through business model restructurings and the execution of dozens of acquisitions. Under his 15 years of leadership at Janney Montgomery Scott, assets more than doubled while revenue reached record-breaking levels. He also served in divisional CEO, CAO, treasurer and corporate finance roles for over two decades at Legg Mason, a global financial services firm with over $900 billion in assets.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

