Smarsh Data Science Team Publishes the First Comprehensive Textbook on Large Language Models (LLMs)

Chief Analytics Officer Uday Kamath and his Team Co-Author Groundbreaking Book on Artificial Intelligence

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications data and intelligence, has announced that its Data Science team has published the first comprehensive textbook on Large Language Models (LLMs), which are essential to emerging breakthroughs in artificial intelligence technology.

Chief Analytics Officer Dr. Uday Kamath and members of his Data Science team, Dr. Kevin Keenan, Dr. Garrett Somers and Sarah Sorenson, co-authored the book: "Large Language Models: A Deep Dive: Bridging Theory and Practice." Springer is the publisher, and the authors have over 65 years of combined experience. This is the eighth book Kamath has authored about artificial intelligence.

"We are extremely proud of the Smarsh Data Science team for their exceptional work on this important book and its contributions to the advancement of AI," said Goutam Nadella, Chief Product Officer at Smarsh. "They are among the foremost thought leaders and intellectual authorities on LLMs. Smarsh's deep understanding of ML enables us to lead the communication data and intelligence industry by delivering products and services leveraging the best of this technology, tailored to the unique needs of regulated industries such as financial services."

Artificial intelligence experts from many organizations, including Amazon Web Services, George Mason University, Google, H2O.ai, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and University of Oxford, have reviewed and praised "Large Language Models: A Deep Dive: Bridging Theory and Practice."

"Looking to strengthen my foundation, I found this book on large language models to be an invaluable guide and has now become my go-to resource as my team and I look to harness the power of LLMs within our product," said Shalini Govil Pai, VP and GM at Google. "With its comprehensive coverage and practical insights, this book is a must-read for anyone looking to understand and leverage the transformative power of LLMs in today's AI-driven world."

Textbook Features

This groundbreaking new textbook addresses an array of crucial topics, including:

Pre-trained language models and transformer architectures, prompt-based learning techniques and methods for fine-tuning LLMs

Integrating reinforcement learning for value alignment and strategies for aligning LLMs with human values through human feedback

The convergence of LLMs with computer vision, robotics and speech processing

Measuring and mitigating issues related to bias, discrimination, fairness, hallucination and privacy

Real-world use cases such as conversational chatbots, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and code generation

Over 100 techniques and state-of-the-art methods, 200 datasets compiled in one place, 200 benchmarks, and 100 practical tips for data scientists and practitioners

"In this field, it is rare to find such deep domain expertise concentrated within one company. Collaborating with my Smarsh colleagues on this innovative research has been a highlight of my professional career," said Kamath. "LLMs have revolutionized how we interact with information, bringing forth a new era of AI that transcends traditional computing paradigms. These models can understand, generate and interact with human language, making them a cornerstone of modern AI. The book explores this seismic shift, LLMs' technical workings and the broader implications of their use across industries"

Industry-Leading Platform

The Smarsh Platform enables the world's largest financial organizations to capture, archive and monitor data from critical communications channels for their business. The platform's AI-powered surveillance technology allows firms to manage risk and unleash the intelligence in their digital communications at unmatched scale.

Smarsh has built one of the industry's largest and leading data science teams and is actively seeking to grow it by strategically hiring top talent. Candidates with the appropriate expertise can visit the Smarsh Careers page.

The company also recently announced an integration with the ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API from OpenAI, the world's leading generative AI company. This solution enables Smarsh customers, which include 19 of the top 20 global financial institutions, to leverage ChatGPT Enterprise company-wide while maintaining compliance with evolving regulations.



