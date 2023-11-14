Smarsh Integrates with Box to Offer Enhanced Capture, Archiving and Surveillance of Content and Communications

Collaboration will facilitate compliance with retention and oversight requirements for financial services and other heavily regulated industries

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, today announced an enhanced integration with Box, the leading Content Cloud. The collaboration delivers a seamless, secure retention and oversight solution for professionals subject to stringent regulatory requirements for their electronic communications.

The integration enables organizations in financial services and other heavily regulated industries to leverage the secure and intelligent collaboration benefits of Box, while using the Smarsh platform to meet regulatory obligations to capture, retain and monitor digital communication and content.

"We're excited about how this innovation with Box will benefit our clients," said Tom Padgett, General Manager of Smarsh. "Firms must meet their retention and oversight requirements or risk fines and penalties. Working together with best-in-class technology providers like Box has enabled Smarsh to provide the industry's most comprehensive compliance coverage for the channels customers need to drive their business forward."

The Smarsh capture solution for Box content enables customers to:

Capture documents and collaboration workflows occurring within Box, including stored files, file comments, file tasks and signed signature requests

Retain Box content in a search-ready archive, in accordance with regulatory requirements

Export content in real-time to expedite regulatory audits and e-discovery events

Search and monitor Box content alongside email, mobile, collaborative platforms, social media, voice and more within the Smarsh archive

"The need for financial organizations to leverage technology for operating efficiencies while mitigating risk is more important than ever before," said Fred Klein, Vice President of Business Development, Box. "Through this integration with Smarsh, we're excited to further enable organizations in highly regulated industries to use modern technology while remaining secure and compliant."

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in all of their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com .

Media Contact:

Michael Dugan

[email protected]

424-317-4852

SOURCE Smarsh