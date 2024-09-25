Smarsh Introduces the Industry's First AI-Powered Intelligent Agent for Communications Surveillance

The company is partnering with global financial institutions to supercharge risk detection and communications compliance using Generative AI

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh®, the global leader in digital communications data and intelligence, today announced its AI-powered Intelligent Agent. This groundbreaking product leverages advanced large language models (LLMs) to streamline the review, escalation, and disposition of alerts generated within Smarsh's Enterprise Conduct Surveillance solution. Smarsh's Intelligent Agent will be available as an add-on starting in 2025.

Today's compliance teams spend up to 80% of their time sifting through noise to find real risks. Smarsh's Intelligent Agent changes all of that — proactively screening out less relevant communications before they ever need review. By learning from historical alert patterns and human analyst decisions, the AI agents emulate the expertise of experienced compliance professionals. This enables compliance teams to focus on what matters most: de-risking their organizations.

This is another industry-first for Smarsh. Nearly a decade ago the company introduced machine learning to communications surveillance. In the subsequent years it has been the first to introduce transcription-powered voice surveillance, model governance, multilingual detection capabilities, productized AI, and the ability to "own your own risk" through augmentation. Smarsh's Intelligent Agent represents the next step in this evolution.

The AI techniques employed by Smarsh's Intelligent Agent build on the company's extensive experience in communications data and compliance. "The Smarsh teams have quite literally written the books on these subjects," said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh. "We have deployed more machine learning models broadly and at scale than any company in the industry."

Smarsh's Intelligent Agent seamlessly integrates with existing compliance workflows within the Smarsh Platform, enabling a consistent focus on regulatory needs such as reliability, explainability and auditability. Smarsh's Intelligent Agent will be available for targeted release in early 2025 with general availability planned for later in the year.

"The interest we've seen from our customers in such an offering is really incredible," said Goutam Nadella, Chief Product Officer at Smarsh. "This is clearly a pain point in the industry, and we're excited to be partnering with our global customers to solve the problem. We believe there's an enormous opportunity to drive efficiency gains while also reducing organizational risk creating a more satisfying work experience."

Smarsh has built one of the industry's largest and leading data science teams, comprised of several artificial intelligence and machine learning thought leaders and published authors. Earlier this month, the company's Chief Analytics Officer Dr. Uday Kamath along with members of the data science team co-authored, "Large Language Models: A Deep Dive: Bridging Theory and Practice" that was reviewed and praised by artificial intelligence experts from many organizations, including Amazon Web Services, Google, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and University of Oxford.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables regulated organizations of all sizes to capture, archive and monitor data from business communications to help identify regulatory and reputational risks before those risks become fines or headlines. The Smarsh Enterprise Platform's AI-enabled applications, including, Capture, Archive, Conduct and Discovery, give organizations the power to manage risk and unleash the intelligence in their digital communications at an unmatched scale.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com or follow Smarsh on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sarah Tatone, VP Communications & Brand, Smarsh

[email protected]

971-409-2061

SOURCE Smarsh