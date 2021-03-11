Smarsh Sees Record Growth in Revenue, Expands Executive Team with Two Industry Powerhouse Executives

Smarsh manages billions of messages every month across email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging and collaboration, web, and voice channels. Among its over 6500 customers worldwide, Smarsh provides solutions and services for nine of the top 10 banks in the world, and has unrivaled expertise in serving other global financial institutions and US-based wealth management firms across both the broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) segments.

In her new role at Smarsh, Laurie Ehrbar will oversee the marketing function globally to support new products, solutions, and market expansion. Additionally, in his position, Goutam Nadella will lead efforts at Smarsh to leverage the latest advanced technologies, like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, to create products that deliver unparalleled value to an increasing number of customers worldwide. Greg Vesper, the previous Chief Product Officer at Smarsh, has taken the helm as the company's Chief Technology Officer.

"We are thrilled to bring two more remarkable executive leaders on to the Smarsh team. They will have immediate impact on the solutions we offer and the markets we reach as we continue to innovate and enable our increasing number of customers to work from anywhere, future-proof their compliance and supervision, protect their companies' reputations, and reduce their risk," said Smarsh CEO Brian Cramer. "

Before joining Smarsh, Ehrbar was the Chief Marketing Officer at Bizagi, a leader in intelligent process automation. While there, she was responsible for all aspects of global marketing and business development. Prior to that, Ehrbar held marketing leadership positions at ServiceNow, Citigroup, and TD Waterhouse.

"Organizations across the globe are going through a massive shift and must rely on digital platforms to communicate and collaborate more than ever before," said Ehrbar. "Smarsh, having been purpose-built to solve regulatory scrutiny, is positioned to empower their customers like no one else in the industry. When you combine essential technology with a remarkable, talented team – I couldn't wait to seize the opportunity to join Smarsh and increase our impact."

Prior to Smarsh, Nadella was the Executive Vice President of Client Solutions at Symphony, a secure, cloud-based, communication and content-sharing platform for the financial services industry. While at Symphony, Nadella leveraged his deep knowledge of technology and capital markets to help create that successful secure and compliant collaboration platform. Before joining Symphony, Nadella held formative senior leadership roles at REDI and Goldman Sachs.

"I've always devoted myself to companies whose vision is centered on a relentless pursuit of understanding and serving customers and creating agility in their products," said Nadella. "That is precisely why I joined Smarsh. They became the leaders in their space because they listen to their customers and they build products that have real impact and can easily scale as a customer's need increases."

The additions of the new Smarsh CMO and CPO come on the heels of two major acquisitions in 2020, and its positioning as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) for the sixth consecutive year. 1 In November, Smarsh announced the acquisition of Digital Reasoning, a global leader in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; in May of 2020 Smarsh announced the acquisition of Entreda, the leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity software, systems and training to the wealth management industry.

Smarsh also earned a robust assortment of awards and recognition last year, including placements in the RegTech100, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the Inc. 5000, and multiple accolades from the Portland Business Journal.

"These new leadership appointments, acquisitions, and achievements prove that, despite the unprecedented challenges everyone has faced over the past year, Smarsh has been able to thrive by providing our customers with the best tools on the market," said Cramer. "As the world returns to a new normal, we are especially equipped to enable companies everywhere to work from anywhere with our innovative solutions."

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving", Michael Hoeck, Jeff Vogel, October 27, 2020.

About Smarsh

Smarsh is the recognized global leader in electronic communications archiving solutions for regulated organizations. The Smarsh Connected Suite provides innovative capture, archiving, e-discovery, and supervision solutions across the industry's widest breadth of communication channels.

Scalable for organizations of all sizes, the Smarsh platform provides customers with compliance built on confidence. It enables them to strategically future-proof as new communication channels are adopted, and to realize more insight and value from the data in their archive. Customers strengthen their compliance and e-discovery initiatives, and benefit from the productive use of email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging and collaboration, web, and voice channels.

Smarsh serves a global client base that spans the top banks in North America and Europe, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors. Smarsh also enables federal and state government agencies to meet their public records and e-discovery requirements. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.

