Smarsh Strengthens C-Suite with Addition of Dr. Maureen Schumacher as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Google, NYSE, and Global Payments executive to help drive the company through the next phase of growth

PORTLAND, Ore., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, has announced the appointment of Dr. Maureen Schumacher as its new Chief Marketing Officer. With a proven career in driving marketing transformation, she is set to lead Smarsh's marketing initiatives into a new era of growth and engagement.

Dr. Schumacher brings more than 25 years of experience in digital marketing, communications, and brand strategy. In her new role, she will focus on leveraging the company's innovative history, robust product portfolio, and customer trust to build on its existing growth model.

Her appointment comes as Smarsh continues to grow as a strategic partner to the world's largest financial institutions. Its AI-powered platform enables customers to meet stringent regulatory compliance obligations governing the oversight of digital communications and to surface business-critical intelligence from their communications data – at global, petabyte scale.

"Maureen will be instrumental in elevating and amplifying our position as the world's foremost communications compliance and intelligence company," said Smarsh CEO Kim Crawford Goodman. "Under her leadership, we will further our mission to make Smarsh synonymous with excellence in communications intelligence. Maureen's wealth of expertise and leadership will benefit our entire organization, and we welcome her to our leadership team."

Most recently, Dr. Schumacher served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Global Payments, transforming the organization's marketing into a customer-centric function focused on growth tenants. She also held leadership positions at the New York Stock Exchange, Google, where she was awarded a Google Fellow, and GE Capital. Her contributions have been instrumental in several successful integrations, and she has consistently driven transformation through digital technologies, automation and a customer-focused operating model.

"I'm extremely proud to be joining the very talented team at Smarsh," Dr. Schumacher said. "With unparalleled technology and a unique value proposition, the brand is ready to be taken to new heights, especially when the industry has an unsatiated demand for effective digital communications compliance and artificial intelligence-based solutions."

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in all of their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become losses, fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

