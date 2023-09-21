Smarsh Wins Industry Award for Best Support Website, Smarsh Central

Prestigious award from the Association of Support Professionals (ASP) spotlights the industry-leading digital support experience for Smarsh customers

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, today announced that Smarsh Central, the support website for Smarsh customers, has been named as a winner of the ASP's Best Support Websites 2023 Competition.

With over 1,000 members in the United States and Europe, the ASP is an international membership organization for customer support managers and professionals. For over 25 years, the association's annual Best Support Websites Competition has recognized companies that truly define best practices in digital support to customers.

"We had more top scoring sites this year than I have ever seen, including some sites that are new to us," noted Al Hahn, Executive Director of the Association of Support Professionals (ASP). "This is probably because of the increased use of AI tools for support. Accordingly, we have seven awards this year, up from the past few years."

The competition is scored by five independent judges across 22 performance metrics, including usability, design, knowledgebase implementation, interactive features, and use of technology. Smarsh Central joins an elite group of organizations with proven digital support prowess including Dell, RedHat, NetApp, Siemens and Automation Anywhere.

"Smarsh is honored to be recognized as a winner of the ASP's Best Support Websites 2023 competition," said Rohit Khanna, Chief Customer Officer at Smarsh. "This accomplishment reflects our commitment to equipping our customers with the tools and resources they need to be successful – and to ensuring they have help however and whenever they need it. Smarsh Central goes above and beyond most support websites as it also fosters community and peer-to-peer learning that helps compliance practitioners stay ahead of the evolving regulatory landscape. We are proud to lead the industry in digital support and look forward to building on this success for the benefit of our customers."

Available 24/7, Smarsh Central is a one-stop shop for customer success, providing a centralized space for learning, innovation and community. From instructor-led training through Smarsh University to technical articles and in-depth guides, Smarsh Central enables customers to realize the full power of their product solutions. Furthermore, through Smarsh Discussions, the space empowers Smarsh customers to exchange insights about best practices and connect about the latest regulatory compliance trends.

About Smarsh:

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Dugan

[email protected]

424-317-4852

SOURCE Smarsh