Smarsh Wins Industry Award for Best Support Website, Smarsh Central

News provided by

Smarsh

21 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Prestigious award from the Association of Support Professionals (ASP) spotlights the industry-leading digital support experience for Smarsh customers 

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, today announced that Smarsh Central, the support website for Smarsh customers, has been named as a winner of the ASP's Best Support Websites 2023 Competition.

With over 1,000 members in the United States and Europe, the ASP is an international membership organization for customer support managers and professionals. For over 25 years, the association's annual Best Support Websites Competition has recognized companies that truly define best practices in digital support to customers.

"We had more top scoring sites this year than I have ever seen, including some sites that are new to us," noted Al Hahn, Executive Director of the Association of Support Professionals (ASP). "This is probably because of the increased use of AI tools for support. Accordingly, we have seven awards this year, up from the past few years."

The competition is scored by five independent judges across 22 performance metrics, including usability, design, knowledgebase implementation, interactive features, and use of technology. Smarsh Central joins an elite group of organizations with proven digital support prowess including Dell, RedHat, NetApp, Siemens and Automation Anywhere. 

"Smarsh is honored to be recognized as a winner of the ASP's Best Support Websites 2023 competition," said Rohit Khanna, Chief Customer Officer at Smarsh. "This accomplishment reflects our commitment to equipping our customers with the tools and resources they need to be successful – and to ensuring they have help however and whenever they need it. Smarsh Central goes above and beyond most support websites as it also fosters community and peer-to-peer learning that helps compliance practitioners stay ahead of the evolving regulatory landscape.  We are proud to lead the industry in digital support and look forward to building on this success for the benefit of our customers."

Available 24/7, Smarsh Central is a one-stop shop for customer success, providing a centralized space for learning, innovation and community. From instructor-led training through Smarsh University to technical articles and in-depth guides, Smarsh Central enables customers to realize the full power of their product solutions. Furthermore, through Smarsh Discussions, the space empowers Smarsh customers to exchange insights about best practices and connect about the latest regulatory compliance trends.

About Smarsh:

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Dugan  
[email protected]  
424-317-4852

SOURCE Smarsh

Also from this source

Smarsh Appoints Vinay Mehta As Chief Technology Officer

Smarsh Announces Vendor Risk Management and Cyber Compliance Join Risk and Compliance Portfolio for Wealth Management

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.