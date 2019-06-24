Smart & Final Charitable Foundation Hosts Annual Fundraising Campaign to Support Olive Crest

A decade-long supporter of Olive Crest, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation provided over $440,000 in cash donations and gift cards to the organization last year. Olive Crest provides services to over 3,500 children and families each year.

"Supporting the youth in our communities is one of the pillars of the Smart & Final Charitable Organization, and the Olive Crest mission of preventing child abuse is near and dear to our hearts," said Barbara Van Dine, Vice President, Smart & Final Charitable Foundation. "We're grateful to be able to make a difference in children's lives through the generosity of our associates and customers."

In addition to the fundraising effort, participating brands will donate a portion of their sales at Smart & Final between July 3 - 30 to Olive Crest. To support this campaign, customers can look for special "Child Abuse Stops Here®" tags on the shelf.

For more information, visit SmartAndFinal.com/Olive-Crest.

Throughout the year, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life and nourishing the communities Smart & Final stores serve. The foundation aids nonprofit organizations that impact issues including hunger, disaster relief, local health and wellness, team sports and youth development and education. Last year, the Charitable Foundation hit a fundraising milestone, raising $2 million for over 1,850 causes with the help of Smart & Final customers and store associates.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final's 257 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.

About the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation

Established in 2002, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization which strives to give back, improve the quality of life and nourish communities we serve throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. Throughout the years, the foundation has donated millions of dollars to non-profits and organizations focused on health and wellness, education, hunger relief, team sports and youth development, and disaster relief. The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation raises funds through its corporate sponsor Smart & Final Stores, Inc., as well as through vendor donations, associates and in-store fundraising.

About Olive Crest

Since 1973, Olive Crest has transformed the lives of over 100,000 abused, neglected, and at-risk children and their families. We work tirelessly to meet the individual needs of kids in crisis by providing safe homes, counseling, and education for both youth and parents. Our many innovative programs reflect our conviction that strengthening the family is one of the most powerful ways to help heal children. With unwavering compassion, the Olive Crest family maintains a lifelong commitment to the youth and families we serve even after they have graduated from our programs.

Olive Crest serves over 3,500 children and families each day throughout California, Nevada, and the Pacific Northwest. For information, call 800-550-CHILD (2445) or visit www.olivecrest.org.

SOURCE Smart & Final Stores, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.smartandfinal.com

