Smart & Final Charitable Foundation Hosts Kids 4 Hope Annual Fundraising Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart & Final , the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, announces its annual participation in Kids 4 Hope. The fundraiser benefits City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. From October 18 until November 5 at every Smart & Final location, customers can purchase mobiles for $1 each, which they can sign to hang at the store.

Now through November 5, Smart & Final customers can help support research, treatment, and education for City of Hope's pediatric cancer program through the Kids 4 Hope annual fundraising campaign.

"Kids 4 Hope shines a bright light on the need for continued research and more treatment options for childhood cancers," said Deb Bell-Versluis, Director, Corporate Communications & Charitable Foundation, Smart & Final. "Health & wellness is one of the core pillars of focus for our Smart & Final Charitable Foundation, and we're honored to contribute to such a worthy cause."

In 2018, Smart & Final fundraising efforts contributed $323,000 to the Kids 4 Hope program and has a goal of reaching $400,000 in donations this year. The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation also supports City of Hope through sponsorships of its annual Pediatric Picnic and Walk for Hope, as well as various other fundraising events. For more information, visit www.smartandfinal.com/kids4hope.

Throughout the year, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life and nourishing the communities Smart & Final stores serve. The foundation aids nonprofit organizations that impact issues including hunger relief, health & wellness, education, youth development & sports, and disaster relief. Last year, the Charitable Foundation hit a fundraising milestone, raising $2 million for more than 2,300 causes with the help of Smart & Final customers and store associates.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final's 255 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.

About the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation

Established in 2002, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization which strives to give back, improve the quality of life and nourish communities we serve throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. Throughout the years, the foundation has donated millions of dollars to non-profits and organizations focused on health and wellness, education, hunger relief, team sports and youth development, and disaster relief. The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation raises funds through its corporate sponsor Smart & Final Stores, Inc., as well as through vendor donations, associates and in-store fundraising.

About City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent biomedical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy such as CAR T cell therapy. City of Hope's translational research and personalized treatment protocols advance care throughout the world. Human synthetic insulin and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs are based on technology developed at the institution. A National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, City of Hope is the highest ranked cancer hospital in the West, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals: Specialty Ranking. Its main campus is located near Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.

