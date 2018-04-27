Smart & Final Expands Role of Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice Division President Derek Jones

"We look forward to Derek's expanded role with Smart & Final and his support in delivering great results for both brands," said Hirz. "He has the industry experience and proven track record to continue driving growth in our key markets, and we're confident he's the right person for this important part of our business."

Jones joined Cash&Carry in April 2017 from SpartanNash Company in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a U.S. grocery distributor and retailer, where he was President and Executive Vice President, Wholesale and Distribution Operations. Prior to that, he served in a variety of roles at SpartanNash, including EVP of Food Distribution, EVP of Retail Operations and EVP of Wholesale Operations. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his 27 years in the retail industry, spanning several positions in operations, distribution and supply chain at Unisource Worldwide, Office Depot, Walgreens and Wal-Mart Stores.

A graduate of the University of Arkansas, Jones has served on the Board of Directors for the National Grocers Association and on the Board of Directors for Heart of West Michigan United Way.

Headquartered near Portland, Oregon, Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice is a subsidiary of Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and has operated throughout the Northwest for more than 60 years. The division currently has 60 wholesale stores located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada and Utah catering to the foodservice industry.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. The Company offers quality products in a variety of sizes, saving household, nonprofit and business customers time and money. As of December 31, 2017, the Company operated 323 grocery and foodservice stores under the "Smart & Final," "Smart & Final Extra!" and "Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice" banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture. In business for over 146 years, the Company remains committed to giving back to local communities through employee volunteer opportunities and Company donations to local nonprofits.

About Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice

Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice is a warehouse-format store catering to the foodservice industry based in Portland, Oregon. For over 60 years, the Company has offered a wide-range of larger quantity products in a convenient one-stop shop. As of August 1, 2017, the Company operated 63 warehouse stores in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Montana and California. Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice is the foodservice division of Smart & Final Stores, LLC (NYSE: SFS), headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. For more information, please visit the Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice website at www.smartfoodservice.com.

