Smart & Final Implements Logile's Enterprise Store Planning and Workforce Management Solutions Across All Retail Stores

Smart & Final implemented Logile's Enterprise Standards Manager, Enterprise Labor Model, Sales & Labor Planning, Forecasting, Staffing, and Employee Scheduling. All are supported on both desktop and mobile platforms to deliver the flexibility and performance modern retail companies need.

These solutions enable retailers to understand true labor costs and impacts, improve labor utilization, and achieve unparalleled operational optimization and visibility. Logile's software supports compliance with regulatory requirements, including predictive scheduling, which applies to several Smart & Final market areas.

"Smart & Final operates very successful stores in states that have some of the most challenging, complex and fluctuating labor and scheduling rules in the entire country, including many new predictive scheduling regulations," said Purna Mishra, Logile President and CEO. "It has been a distinct pleasure to collaborate with the Smart & Final team to overcome their specific challenges, and they have certainly helped Logile become a better company."

"Previously, Smart & Final budgeted and managed labor at the store level using a sales per labor hour metric. Now, Logile's metric forecasting with AI machine-based learning algorithms helps us accurately forecast sales and other workload drivers from which we can develop scheduling requirements tailored to our specific labor standards and store characteristics," said Jonathan Gestine, Smart & Final's Vice President of Customer Systems.

"Logile helped us transition to an earned hours program by department that is transparent to our managers and encourages sales growth," Gestine continued. "We are now scheduling associates across multiple departments at the task level—which has been transformative. Our managers have real-time visibility to make informed week-in-progress staffing and task assignment adjustments."

Logile's scheduling solution automates and optimizes the employee scheduling process, delivering a single scheduling system with the sophistication to effectively handle all of Smart & Final's unique needs across store formats, sizes and states. Exception-based performance dashboards provide store leaders with actionable information, such as the variance across forecasted vs. scheduled vs. actual hours, to make informed week-in-progress decisions that protect service levels and costs.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final's 256 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.

About Logile

Logile, Inc. is the premier retail store operations solution provider, forging industry-leading technology innovation and best-practice expertise for in-store planning, execution and workforce management. We live WFM and store ops, but we exist for our customers' success. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and retail industrial engineering help accelerate ROI and achieve operational excellence with improved performance and empowered employees.

Logile is a Texas-based company incorporated in 2005 and remains privately held with software development, quality assurance and retail industrial engineering teams located in the United States, Mexico, China, India, the United Kingdom and across Europe.

Customers have ranked Logile Inc. as a Top 20 Retail Software Vendor in RIS News' Software LeaderBoard, the only WFM provider to make this distinguished list.

Retailers worldwide rely on Logile's intelligent, fully mobile solutions to boost profitability and competitive edge by delivering the best service at the optimal cost. From labor standards development and modeling, to forecasting, storewide scheduling, and time and attendance, to task management, food safety and employee self-service—we transform retail operations. For more information, visit www.logile.com.

Connect with Logile on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Rick Schlenker

Tel: +1 972-550-6000 x1001

[email protected]

SOURCE Logile, Inc.