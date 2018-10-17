Smart & Final Invites Customers to Celebrate Frozen Food Month with "Escape the Cold" Hawaiian Vacation Contest and In-Store Promotions

"Frozen Food Month is a big annual focus for us at Smart & Final because we enjoy giving our customers many chances to win prizes while highlighting the quality and convenience that frozen foods offer," said Joe VanDette, Smart & Final's Group Vice President of Marketing. "With nearly 1,000 high-quality items, it's easy to participate in the opportunity to 'escape the cold' with a trip to Kauai."

"Today's frozen food technology captures peak freshness and maintains nutrition, allowing for quick and easy meal prep with minimum waste," added Matt Reeve, Smart & Final's Group Vice President of Sales & Merchandising. "The benefits of frozen food led to increased sales in 2018, and we expect that trend to continue in 2019."

Codes for entering the "Escape the Cold" sweepstakes will be provided on customer receipts after making a participating frozen food purchase. Entry forms can be completed online at www.smartandfinal.com/escapethecold or by texting 'Hawaii' to 65047. Winners of the $100 gift cards will be chosen daily, while the grand prize winner will be announced by April 19, 2019. Additional contest entries can be gained by "liking" Smart & Final's social media channels and engaging with "Escape the Cold" posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The $10 coupon will print on customer receipts when $40 of participating items are purchased in one transaction during the period of March 6 – April 2, 2019. Sales tax is not included in calculating minimum purchase amount.

The grand prize winner will receive two roundtrip tickets to Hawaii, four nights at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa, a 60-minute massage for two at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa, and one dinner for two at the iconic Dondero's Restaurant. The contest is open to residents of California, Arizona and Nevada.

Official Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN SWEEPSTAKES. Void where prohibited. To enter without using your phone, hand print your name, age, street address, and daytime phone number on a plain piece of 3 x 5 inch paper. Mail your completed entry to Smart & Final's Escape the Cold Sweepstakes, 840 Fifth Ave. #300, San Diego, CA, 92101. Open to legal residents of Arizona, California & Nevada, 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. PT on March 6, 2019 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on April 2, 2019. Participation is subject to complete Official Rules available at www.smartandfinal.com/escapethecold.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. As part of Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), Smart & Final's 260 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra! stores, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.

