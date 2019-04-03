Smart & Final Offers Customers the Chance to Win Exclusive Los Angeles Dodgers Prizes in its Grand Slam Sweepstakes

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, announces a winning lineup for their 2019 Grand Slam Sweepstakes as the Official Grocery Partner for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The in-store sweepstakes for Los Angeles-area stores kicks off April 3, 2019 with participating items from Fiora, Nestle and Johnson & Johnson – as well as April grand prizes that are sure to excite fans who bleed Dodger Blue: a trip to a Dodgers away game for two and the coveted 2018 season Dodgers bobblehead collection.

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2019 – Smart & Final announces a winning lineup for their 2019 Grand Slam Sweepstakes as the Official Grocery Partner for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The in-store sweepstakes for Los Angeles-area stores kicks off April 3, 2019, with monthly grand prizes that are sure to excite Dodger fans including VIP ticket experiences and culminates with Season Tickets for Two for the 2020 season.

"To help our LA Smart & Final customers celebrate their Dodger love all season long, we'll be giving away some amazing prizes thanks to our partners at the Dodgers," said Joe VanDette, Group Vice President of Marketing, Smart & Final. "Fans can find all of their game day essentials at Smart & Final stores, including Cracker Jacks, peanuts, soda, beer and Dodger Dogs."

Each month offers a new grand prize plus the chance to win runner-up prizes of five (5) four-packs of reserved level tickets and two (2) two-packs of field level tickets given away as a part of the sweepstakes. The full lineup of grand prizes for the season includes:

April – Dodgers Away Game for Two (2) and 2018 Season Bobblehead Collection

May – Suite Night for Twenty (20)

June – Dugout Club Experience for Two (2)

July – Batting Practice for Twenty (20)

August – Suite Night for Twenty (20)

September – 2020 Season Tickets for Two (2) and Parking

Codes for entering the "Grand Slam Sweepstakes" will be provided on customer receipts after making a purchase of participating items from the partner brands in one transaction. Details on the current participating products, complete rules and list of Smart & Final stores offering the sweepstakes can be found at www.smartandfinal.com/Dodgers.

"We're excited to launch Smart & Final's Grand Slam Sweepstakes and look forward to hosting winners all year at Dodger Stadium," said Michael Wandell, Dodger Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. "Dodger fans are hungry for another championship run, and there's no better place to find championship-level snacks than Smart & Final."

The partnership with the Dodgers is part of the Los Angeles-based retailer's ongoing efforts to place food, community and people at the forefront of its shopping model – one that offers quality food and essentials in bulk and individual sizes, at an everyday great value.

Official Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN SWEEPSTAKES. To enter without using your phone, hand print your name, age, street address, and daytime phone number on a plain piece of 3 x 5 inch paper. Mail your completed entry to Smart & Final Grand Slam Sweepstakes 840 Fifth Ave. #300, San Diego, CA, 92101. This Sweepstakes is open only to individuals whose primary residence is within a one hundred fifty (150) mile radius of the Dodger Stadium in the state of California, and who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. The Sweepstakes begins on April 3rd, 2019 at 12:00:00 a.m. [PT] and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. [PT] on September 24th, 2019. Participation is subject to complete Official Rules available at http://www.smartandfinal.com/Dodgers.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. As part of Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), Smart & Final's 260 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra! stores, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.

About the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers franchise, with six World Series championships and 23 National League pennants since its beginnings in Brooklyn in 1890, is committed to a tradition of pride and excellence. The Dodgers are dedicated to supporting a culture of winning baseball, providing a first-class, fan-friendly experience at Dodger Stadium, and building a strong partnership with the community. With the highest cumulative fan attendance in Major League Baseball history, and a record of breaking barriers, the Dodgers are one of the most cherished sports franchises in the world. Visit the Dodgers online at www.dodgers.com, follow them on Twitter @Dodgers and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Dodgers. For media information, visit www.dodgerspressbox.com.

