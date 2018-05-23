Smart & Final Stores, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

The 18th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference to be held June 19 -20, 2018 in Boston, MA. David Hirz , President and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Phegley , Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 19 th at 3:35 pm ET .

The presentations will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Information section of the Company's website at https://www.smartandfinal.com/investors.aspx, and will be archived and available for 30 days following each event.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. The Company offers quality products in a variety of sizes, saving household, nonprofit and business customers time and money. As of March 25, 2018, the Company operated 323 grocery and foodservice stores under the "Smart & Final," "Smart & Final Extra!" and "Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice" banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture. In business for over 146 years, the Company remains committed to giving back to local communities through employee volunteer opportunities and Company donations to local nonprofits.

