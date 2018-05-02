Smart & Final Stores, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter Highlights:

Net sales increased 5.1% to $1,016.2 million with a comparable store sales increase of 1.2%

with a comparable store sales increase of 1.2% Gross margin increased 9.9%

Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.3% to $28.6 million

Net loss of $7.1 million or $0.10 per share

or per share Adjusted net loss of $2.8 million or $0.04 per share

or per share Expanded Smart & Final banner online channels by adding the Shop Smart & Final mobile app

Launching transition of Cash & Carry banner to "Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores"

"There are a number of performance highlights to note in the quarter, including a year-over-year net sales increase of 5.1% and over 17% growth in adjusted EBITDA" said David Hirz, president and chief executive officer. "Despite continuing promotional activity within the grocery landscape, we were able to improve our gross margin rate driven by maturing new stores, merchandising initiatives aimed at both household and business customers, and the expansion of our marketing channels. We've also been successfully growing our business customer sales, a key differentiator for us in the market."

Mr. Hirz continued, "E-commerce sales increased over 85%, off a small base, and we have a robust plan for growing our e-commerce capabilities in both banners in 2018, with first quarter accomplishments including the launch of our Shop Smart & Final mobile app. We expect the development of our e-commerce and related offerings will support customer traffic, through both customer acquisition and retention, as adoption of this channel accelerates. Finally, we're excited to announce the transition of the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banner to "Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores", which we believe better supports our brand messaging and value proposition, and reflects how our customers view us in the market."

In order to aid understanding of the Company's business performance, it has presented results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and has also presented EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share, and adjusted net loss per diluted share, which are non-GAAP measures that are explained and reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables included in this release. Where applicable, the results below are first presented on a GAAP basis and then on a non-GAAP adjusted basis.

Fiscal First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Net sales were $1,016.2 million in the 12-week quarter ended March 25, 2018, representing a 5.1% increase as compared to $967.0 million for the same period of 2017. Net sales growth was driven by a 1.2% increase in comparable store sales and by the net sales contribution of new stores. Comparable store sales growth was comprised of a 2.9% increase in comparable average transaction size, partially offset by a 1.7% decrease in comparable transaction count.

Net sales for Smart & Final banner stores were $795.2 million, a 4.0% increase as compared to $765.0 million for the same period of 2017. Comparable store sales growth for the Smart & Final banner was flat in the first quarter.

Net sales for Smart Foodservice Warehouse banner stores were $221.0 million, a 9.4% increase as compared to $202.0 million for the same period of 2017. Comparable store sales growth for the Smart Foodservice Warehouse banner was 5.8% in the first quarter.

Gross margin was $146.3 million, a 9.9% increase as compared to $133.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. Gross margin rate was 14.4% as compared to 13.8% for the same period of 2017. Gross margin rate in the quarter was supported by our strategic sourcing, merchandising and pricing initiatives.

Operating and administrative expenses were $147.4 million, an 8.7% increase as compared to $135.7 million for the same period of 2017. This increase was related to expenses associated with the effect of higher minimum wages, the 15 new stores that opened following the first quarter of 2017 through the end of the first quarter of 2018 and related support costs.

Net loss was $7.1 million, or $0.10 per share, as compared to a net loss of $4.6 million, or $0.06 per share, for the same period of 2017.

Adjusted net loss was $2.8 million, or $0.04 per share, as compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.02 per share, for the same period of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.6 million, an increase of 17.3% as compared to $24.4 million for the same period of 2017.

Growth and Development

During the fiscal first quarter of 2018, the Company did not open any new stores. Similar to 2017, store openings in 2018 are scheduled for the latter half of the year. As of March 25, 2018, the Company operated a total of 323 stores, including 194 Smart & Final Extra! stores, 66 legacy format Smart & Final stores and 63 Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice stores.

Leverage and Liquidity

As of March 25, 2018, the Company's debt, net of debt issuance costs, was $687.8 million and cash and cash equivalents were $55.8 million.

For the twelve weeks ended March 25, 2018, the Company generated cash from operations of $18.2 million and invested $29.0 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to the improvement of existing assets.

Outlook

The Company is maintaining the previously issued guidance for the full year ending December 30, 2018:

Net sales growth 4.0% - 5.0% Comparable store sales growth 1.0% - 2.0% Unit growth (new stores) 3-5 Smart & Final Extra! stores 3-5 Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores Relocations of existing stores to Extra! format 2-3 Smart & Final stores Expansions or conversions of legacy stores to Extra! format 1-2 Smart & Final stores Adjusted EBITDA $180 - $190 million Adjusted net income $31 - $35 million Adjusted diluted EPS $0.42 - $0.47 Capital expenditures (net) $80 - $90 million Fully diluted weighted average shares 74 to 75 million

The above guidance includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (namely adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share), which exclude certain costs and non-cash costs and provide investors with additional financial measures of the expected operating performance of the Company's business. The primary factors in reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures include the following: pre-opening costs associated with new stores of approximately $3.8 million, non-cash rent related to stores of approximately $2.9 million, share-based compensation expense of approximately $15.5 million, and $3.9 million of store closure expenses. The other amounts needed to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures cannot be quantified and are not available without an unreasonable effort.

Fiscal First Quarter 2018 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal first quarter 2018 financial results. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8560 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The conference call can also be accessed on the "For Investors" section of the Company's web site at www.smartandfinal.com.

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available beginning today at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13678813. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, May 16, 2018.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. The Company offers quality products in a variety of sizes, saving household, nonprofit and business customers time and money. As of March 25, 2018, the Company operated 323 grocery and foodservice stores under the "Smart & Final," "Smart & Final Extra!" and "Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores" banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture. In business for over 146 years, the Company remains committed to giving back to local communities through employee volunteer opportunities and Company donations to local nonprofits.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical information contain forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. The Company derives many of its forward-looking statements from its operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is difficult to predict the impact of known factors and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. These factors are discussed in the special note concerning "Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and "Business" sections and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by the Company herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

















Twelve Weeks Ended

March 25, 2018

March 26, 2017







Net sales $ 1,016,237

$ 967,017 Cost of sales, buying and occupancy 869,975

833,906 Gross margin 146,262

133,111







Operating and administrative expenses 147,430

135,674 Loss from operations (1,168)

(2,563)







Interest expense, net 9,251

8,174 Equity in earnings of joint venture 577

167 Loss before income taxes (9,842)

(10,570)







Income tax benefit 2,748

5,978 Net loss $ (7,094)

$ (4,592)







Net loss per share:





Basic $ (0.10)

$ (0.06) Diluted $ (0.10)

$ (0.06)







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 72,231,171

72,287,891 Diluted 72,231,171

72,287,891

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

















March 25, 2018

December 31, 2017

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,790

$ 71,671 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $175 and $177 at





March 25, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 29,567

33,019 Inventories 287,740

289,712 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,926

54,241 Total current assets 421,023

448,643







Property, plant, and equipment:





Land 10,044

10,076 Buildings and improvements 54,771

53,965 Leasehold improvements 350,602

346,181 Fixtures and equipment 428,539

421,912 Construction in progress 15,428

8,242

859,384

840,376 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 359,988

338,149

499,396

502,227







Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization of





$17,991 and $17,325 at March 25, 2018 and





December 31, 2017, respectively 25,559

21,984 Other intangible assets, net 360,927

362,536 Goodwill 385,918

385,918 Equity investment in joint venture 15,796

15,380 Other assets 73,456

73,249 Total assets $ 1,782,075

$ 1,809,937















Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 220,690

$ 245,009 Accrued salaries and wages 31,076

36,216 Accrued expenses 107,801

100,639 Current portion of debt, less debt issuance costs 69,613

81,512 Total current liabilities 429,180

463,376







Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs 618,194

617,867 Deferred income taxes 37,793

38,095 Postretirement and postemployment benefits 127,574

127,649 Other long-term liabilities 170,235

159,904







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value;





Authorized shares – 10,000,000





Issued and outstanding shares – none –

– Common stock, $0.001 par value;





Authorized shares – 340,000,000





Issued and outstanding shares - 74,212,215 and 74,120,113





at March 25, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 74

74 Additional paid-in capital 509,654

506,098 Retained deficit (85,254)

(78,160) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,375)

(24,966) Total stockholders' equity 399,099

403,046 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,782,075

$ 1,809,937

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In Thousands)









Twelve Weeks Ended

March 25, 2018

March 26, 2017







Operating activities





Net loss $ (7,094)

$ (4,592) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 13,880

12,783 Amortization 9,412

8,900 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 459

445 Share-based compensation 3,285

1,814 Deferred income taxes (257)

284 Equity in earnings of joint venture (577)

(167) (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment (32)

21 Asset impairment 1,425

325 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 3,452

2,663 Inventories 1,972

12,020 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,520

(11,524) Accounts payable (24,319)

(8,453) Accrued salaries and wages (5,140)

(487) Other accrued liabilities 14,209

7,279 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,195

21,311







Investing activities





Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (25,478)

(24,570) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment 33

1,785 Investment in capitalized software (3,523)

(4,524) Other (19)

(55) Net cash used in investing activities (28,987)

(27,364)







Financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 336

2,335 Payment of minimum withholding taxes on net share settlement of share-based compensation awards (65)

(106) Fees paid in conjunction with debt financing (31)

(31) Borrowings on bank line of credit 27,000

28,000 Payments on bank line of credit (39,000)

(22,000) Cash received from landlord related to financing lease obligations 6,671

- Stock repurchases -

(5,995) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,089)

2,203







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (15,881)

(3,850) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 71,671

54,235 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 55,790

$ 50,385







Cash paid during the period for:





Interest $ 1,116

$ 2,340







Non-cash investing and financing activities





Software development costs incurred but not paid $ 2,115

$ 344 Construction in progress costs incurred but not paid 14,888

11,537 Property acquired through financing lease obligations 232

-

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Reporting (In Thousands)





















Smart & Final

Smart

Foodservice

Warehouse

Corporate /

Other

Consolidated Twelve Weeks Ended March 25, 2018















Net sales

$ 795,192

$ 221,045

$ -

$ 1,016,237 Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy

678,615

189,471

1,889

869,975 Operating and administrative expenses

109,569

17,796

20,065

147,430 Income (loss) from operations

$ 7,008

$ 13,778

$ (21,954)

$ (1,168)



































Capital expenditures

$ 23,859

$ 1,270

$ 3,872

$ 29,001







































































Twelve Weeks Ended March 26, 2017















Net sales

$ 764,969

$ 202,048

$ -

$ 967,017 Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy

656,792

175,133

1,981

833,906 Operating and administrative expenses

103,906

16,166

15,602

135,674 Income (loss) from operations

$ 4,271

$ 10,749

$ (17,583)

$ (2,563)



































Capital expenditures

$ 20,974

$ 2,873

$ 5,247

$ 29,094

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures (namely EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted net income per diluted share) to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational goals. We believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors to (i) evaluate our operating and financial performance and future prospects, (ii) compare financial results across accounting periods, (iii) better understand the long-term performance of our core business and (iv) evaluate trends in our business, all consistent with how management evaluates such performance and movements. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense and provision (benefit) for income tax, and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for the items set forth in the table below. The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for the items set forth in the table below. The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) per share as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average basic shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Use of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each of these non-GAAP measures has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

The following tables present reconciliations of net loss to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss, and net loss per share to adjusted net income per share and adjusted net loss per diluted share, for the twelve-week period ended March 25, 2018.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)









Twelve Weeks

Ended March 25,

2018

Twelve Weeks

Ended March 26,

2017 Net loss $ (7,094)

$ (4,592) Income tax benefit (2,748)

(5,978) Loss before income taxes (9,842)

(10,570)







Adjustments to net loss





Net loss from closed stores and exit costs (a) 91

390 Loss from asset dispositions (b) 1,418

328 Share-based compensation expense (c) 3,285

1,815 Non-cash rent (d) 1,203

1,555 Pre-opening costs (e) (69)

977 Other items (f) -

56 Adjusted income tax benefit 1,092

3,935 Adjusted net loss $ (2,822)

$ (1,514)







Adjusted Net Loss Per Share













Net loss per share - basic $ (0.10)

$ (0.06) Per share impact of net loss adjustments 0.06

0.04 Adjusted net loss per share - basic $ (0.04)

$ (0.02) Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.10)

$ (0.06) Per share impact of net loss adjustments 0.06

0.04 Adjusted net loss per share - diluted $ (0.04)

$ (0.02)







Weighted average shares - basic 72,231,171

72,287,891 Weighted average shares - diluted 72,231,171

72,287,891

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In Thousands)









Twelve Weeks

Ended March 25,

2018

Twelve Weeks

Ended March 26,

2017 Net loss $ (7,094)

$ (4,592) Depreciation and amortization 23,292

21,683 Interest expense, net 9,251

8,174 Income tax benefit (2,748)

(5,978) EBITDA 22,701

19,287







Adjustments to EBITDA





Net loss from closed stores and exit costs (a) 91

390 Loss from asset dispositions (b) 1,418

328 Share-based compensation expense (c) 3,285

1,815 Non-cash rent (d) 1,203

1,555 Pre-opening costs (e) (69)

977 Other items (f) -

56 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,629

$ 24,408





(a) Represents costs associated with store closure and exit costs. (b) Represents non-cash loss associated with asset dispositions and impairment charges. (c) Represents expenses associated with the Company's equity-based incentive award program. (d) Represents non-cash component of recognized rent expense. (e) Represents new store and relocation opening costs consisting primarily of rent, utilities, distribution, store labor and advertising. (f) Represents severance costs in the twelve week fiscal quarter ended March 26, 2017.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140929/149066

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart--final-stores-inc-reports-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300641388.html

SOURCE Smart & Final Stores, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.smartandfinal.com

