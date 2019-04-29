Smart & Final Stores, Inc. Revises Timing Of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call

COMMERCE, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), the value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, today announced it has revised the timing of its first quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will now report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 24, 2019, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, before the market opens. David Hirz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Phegley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time the same day. In light of the pending acquisition by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC announced on April 16, 2019, there will not be a question and answer session following management's remarks on the conference call.

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet, accessible through the Investors section of Smart & Final's website at www.smartandfinal-investor.com.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc., First Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

Dial-In: 1-877-407-0784 (domestic), 1-201-689-8560 (international)

Conference ID: 13689451

A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time through Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the replay pin number: 13689451. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 60 days upon completion of the conference call, accessible through the Investors section of Smart & Final's website at www.smartandfinal-investor.com.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. The Company offers quality products in a variety of sizes, saving household, nonprofit and business customers time and money. As of March 24, 2019, the Company operated 327 grocery and foodservice stores under the "Smart & Final," "Smart & Final Extra!" and "Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores" banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture. In business for over 147 years, the Company remains committed to giving back to local communities through employee volunteer opportunities and Company donations to local nonprofits.

