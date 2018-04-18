Smart & Final Stores, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results On Wednesday, May 2nd

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet, accessible through the Investors section of Smart & Final's website at www.smartandfinal-investor.com.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Conference Call Details



Date: Wednesday, May 2, 2018



Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)



Dial-In: 1-877-407-0784 (domestic)





1-201-689-8560 (international)



Conference ID: 13678813

A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time through Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the replay pin number: 13678813. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 60 days upon completion of the conference call, accessible through the Investors section of Smart & Final's website at www.smartandfinal-investor.com.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. The Company offers quality products in a variety of sizes, saving household, nonprofit and business customers time and money. As of March 25, 2018, the Company operated 323 grocery and foodservice stores under the "Smart & Final," "Smart & Final Extra!" and "Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice" banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture. In business for over 146 years, the Company remains committed to giving back to local communities through employee volunteer opportunities and Company donations to local nonprofits.

