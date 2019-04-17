Smart & Final Stores, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results On Wednesday, May 1st

COMMERCE, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), the value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 24, 2019, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after the close of market. David Hirz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Phegley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet, accessible through the Investors section of Smart & Final's website at www.smartandfinal-investor.com.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc., First Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Dial-In: 1-877-407-0784 (domestic), 1-201-689-8560 (international)

Conference ID: 13689451

A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time through Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the replay pin number: 13689451. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 60 days upon completion of the conference call, accessible through the Investors section of Smart & Final's website at www.smartandfinal-investor.com.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. The Company offers quality products in a variety of sizes, saving household, nonprofit and business customers time and money. As of March 24, 2019, the Company operated 327 grocery and foodservice stores under the "Smart & Final," "Smart & Final Extra!" and "Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores" banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture. In business for over 147 years, the Company remains committed to giving back to local communities through employee volunteer opportunities and Company donations to local nonprofits.

SOURCE Smart & Final Stores, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.smartandfinal.com

