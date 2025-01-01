SMART 2025: Shaping the Future of Wellness During CES Week

Nominations are still open! Clinics can be nominated for the Top 111 Clinics of 2025 until January 11, 2025. Don't miss the chance to honor your favorite clinic.

Desert Moon Wellness: Pioneering Excellence in Wellness During CES Week

The SMART 2025 Initiative kicks off with Desert Moon Wellness in Las Vegas, the first clinic to be officially recognized in the Top 111 Clinics of 2025. On January 5, 2025, a special plaque ceremony will celebrate Desert Moon Wellness for its exceptional contributions to health, beauty, and innovation.

AI Wellness Week at Desert Moon (January 6–11, 2025)

Coinciding with CES Week, Desert Moon Wellness will host AI Wellness Week, offering an immersive experience with cutting-edge technologies and curated wellness solutions:

AI Wellness Mirror: Personalized health education and real-time wellness guidance.

AI Wellness PowerSuit: Optimizing physical performance and recovery.

AI Wellness Ring: Biometric tracking for stress, sleep, and overall health management.

Highlights of AI Wellness Week:

Launch of the Ask My Avatar Challenge : A year-long, fun, and interactive experience designed to educate and empower individuals to improve their health in an engaging way.

: A year-long, fun, and interactive experience designed to educate and empower individuals to improve their health in an engaging way. AI Wellness Raffles : Featuring exciting wellness prizes from participating companies, including Global Healing, Mr. Lulu, Rejuran, Olyxir, Mindbody Matrix, Silverceuticals, Pneuma Nitric Oxide, and more.

: Featuring exciting wellness prizes from participating companies, including Global Healing, Mr. Lulu, Rejuran, Olyxir, Mindbody Matrix, Silverceuticals, Pneuma Nitric Oxide, and more. Unveiling of the HermesLongevity Interactive Magazine : Explore the first-of-its-kind digital publication celebrating leaders, innovations, and the future of wellness.

: Explore the first-of-its-kind digital publication celebrating leaders, innovations, and the future of wellness. Digital Avatar Station : Secure your spot to create your personalized digital avatar and join the revolution in interactive health engagement.

This exciting week aligns with CES Week, leveraging the global spotlight to inspire wellness innovation and collaboration.

The Top 111 Clinics of 2025

The Top 111 Clinics of 2025 represent the pinnacle of wellness innovation, blending technology, personalized care, and community leadership. This exclusive list includes:

Desert Moon Wellness IQ Laser Vision Bauman Medical Gentera Med Newport Plastic Stride MD Cheung Aesthetic & Wellness Regency Endocrinology Boynton Beach Endocrinology Andres Palacio MD Carlos Coelho MD

These clinics have been recognized for their leadership in:

Innovation: Utilizing tools like the AI Wellness Mirror, PowerSuit, and Ring.

Patient Experience: Delivering transformative, personalized results.

Community Impact: Expanding accessibility and inclusivity in wellness care.

Sustainability: Aligning with eco-friendly and forward-thinking strategies.

Exclusive Invitation to the Angels of Alignment Gala

As part of their recognition, all Top 111 clinic owners will be invited to the prestigious Angels of Alignment Gala, a celebration of visionaries, innovators, and leaders shaping the future of wellness.

Gala Details

Date: October 9, 2025

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Details and Tickets: Angels of Alignment Landing Page

This gala will serve as a platform for collaboration, inspiration, and honoring the remarkable contributions of these leaders.

Nationwide Tour: Celebrating Excellence Across the U.S.

To honor all Top 111 Clinics, AI Wellness Founder Abby Aboitiz and the AI Wellness TV Crew will embark on a nationwide tour.

Tour Highlights

Plaque Presentations: Official ceremonies to recognize each clinic's achievements.

Exclusive Features: Behind-the-scenes content showcasing each clinic's unique innovations and services.

Leadership Interviews: Insightful conversations with clinic leaders about their impact and vision.

AI Wellness TV Spotlights: Amplifying the transformative work of these clinics to a global audience.

This tour will foster collaboration, inspire innovation, and highlight the shared mission of creating a healthier, more connected world.

SMART 2025 Goals

The SMART 2025 Initiative is built around five pillars to transform wellness:

Strategic Innovation: Driving groundbreaking advancements in health technology. Measurable Results: Delivering impactful outcomes for patients and communities. Accessibility: Expanding wellness solutions to underserved populations. Responsible Care: Aligning with ethical and sustainable practices. Technology-Driven Solutions: Integrating AI tools to simplify and enhance the wellness journey.

Leadership Quotes

Abby Aboitiz, Founder of AI Wellness:

"The SMART 2025 Initiative and the Top 111 Clinics represent a new era in wellness. Each clinic on this list is a pioneer in innovation, care, and collaboration, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements."

Dr. Gideon Kwok, Co-Founder of AI Wellness:

"The nationwide clinic tour highlights the transformative work happening across the country. By recognizing these exceptional clinics, we inspire others to join in shaping a healthier, more connected future."

Experience the Future of Wellness During CES Week

Celebrate the excellence of the Top 111 Clinics of 2025 by exploring their cutting-edge offerings:

AI Wellness Innovations: The Mirror, PowerSuit, and Ring.

Personalized Wellness Bundles: Tailored treatments for health and beauty goals.

Interactive Magazine: Learn more about the clinics and innovations shaping the future of wellness.

