Smart Access Counts Down to 48Hrs in the Valley, Another Milestone in a Year of Growth

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Access , a software company focused on building an adaptive workforce through its mobile productivity platform, is counting down to C100's 48Hrs in the Valley on October 6-7, 2020. This annual program provides Canada's most promising early-stage startups with mentorship, investment, and partnership opportunities with top-tier Silicon Valley investors.

Smart Access technology supports retail, QSR, supply chain operations

48Hrs in the Valley marks the latest milestone in a year of key developments for Smart Access. In June, Smart Access completed the Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) Rockies mentorship program, a sought-after program that connects tech companies with world-class tech leaders, accomplished entrepreneurs and investors.

"Smart Access is working to help retailers build an adaptive workforce, one that learns quickly the moment workers start on the store or warehouse floor, and one that keeps workers learning every day after," said Smart Access CEO Tim Regnier. "The last few months have been a spectacular test of resilience for retailers with the surge in ecommerce, huge changes in supply chain and health and safety protocols shifting at an incredibly fast rate. Our technology helps retail leaders and their workers to adapt and stay competitive, not only during the pandemic, but at the new pace the industry is setting."

The retail industry has traditionally faced high employee turnover and absenteeism which threaten productivity and profitability. The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated these challenges. Smart Access technology helps frontline workers adapt and be more productive, even in a rapid change environment. The workforce platform provides task guidance to frontline workers on mobile to help associates improve competency, upskill continuously and adapt tasks and roles quickly as operations shift.

About Smart Access

Smart Access is building an adaptive workforce by equipping frontline workers to do the right work. Our workforce productivity platform helps retailers to rapidly onboard, upskill and adapt worker roles as operations shift. Smart Access provides personalized task guidance to workers' mobile devices, accessed from learning connection points on the store or warehouse floor. We transform hard-to-process information into real-time task direction that ensures frontline workers do the right work and learn continuously, in the flow of their work. Learn more at www.smartaccess.io .

