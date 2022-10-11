Smart Advisor Market Size to Grow by USD 6.91 Bn, global Application Software Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

This report segments the smart advisor market by type (software and services) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart advisor market has been categorized as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market.

The smart advisor market size is expected to increase by USD 6.91 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Advisor Market 2022-2026

Smart Advisor Market: Major Segmentation

By type, the software segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the growing use of technology in the healthcare sector to offer virtual doctors.

Based on the geography. North America is expected to dominate the market, accounting for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of smart advisors in end-user industries such as banking and retail and the increasing adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Smart Advisor Market: Major Growth Drivers

The rising number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) across the world is driving the growth of the market. The wealth of affluent people in emerging economies has increased over time. Individuals with high levels of investment and wealth portfolios require experienced and services to allocate their finances. Hence, they rely on smart advisors who are experts in their fields for managing their portfolios, estate planning, asset protection, and tax management. Thus, the demand for financial services will increase with the rise in the number of HNWIs.

Smart Advisor Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Artificial Solutions International AB - The company offers smart advisor services such as Teneo platform.

The company offers smart advisor services such as Teneo platform. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. - The company offers smart advisor services such as Smart Advisor Desktop Communication Platform.

The company offers smart advisor services such as Smart Advisor Desktop Communication Platform. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers smart advisor services such as DesignXpert.

The company offers smart advisor services such as DesignXpert. CodeBaby LLC - The company offers smart advisor services such as Avatars that work with contextual awareness, integrated technology, and memory.

The company offers smart advisor services such as Avatars that work with contextual awareness, integrated technology, and memory. Creative Virtual Ltd. - The company offers smart advisor services such as Conversational AI.

