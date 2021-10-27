Smart Agriculture Market Revenue to Hit US $15,344 Million by 2025 - Latest Research Report with Global Industry Analysis Published by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the presence of a large pool of participants, the global smart agriculture market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR). Ag Leader Technology, Inc, AGCO Corporation, Ag Junction LLC, Raven Industries Inc., Precision Planting LLC., and SemiosBio Technologies Incorporation are some of the key vendors of smart agriculture across the world. These players across are smart agriculture market focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products. Over the coming years, they are also expected to take up partnerships and mergers and acquisitions as their key strategy for business development, states the smart agriculture market study.

Citing an instance, on August 15, 2018, Cambridge University held a smart agriculture summit. Reportedly, the world's leading scientists gathered at AgriFood Robotics Workshop and Hackathon in Cambridge University's engineering department. Experts are of the view that such initiatives will not only promote the Industry-Academia collaborations, but also provide impetus to growth of smart agriculture market over the years to come.

This Press Release is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled "Smart Agriculture Market by Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse, and Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture); By Software (Web Based and Cloud Based); By Service (System Integration and Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Connectivity Services, Managed Services, and Professional Services); and By Solution (Network Management, Agriculture Asset Management, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Smart Water Management, and Others); For Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking and Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Farm Labor Management, Financial Management, Feeding Management, Milk Harvesting, Breeding Management, Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation, Water Quality Management, HVAC Management, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2025."

As estimated in this report, the global smart agriculture market stood at US$ 5,098 million in the year 2016. Witnessing a tremendous rise during the period from 2017 to 2025, the revenue in this market is expected to reach US$ 15,344 million by the end of the forecast period. The main types available in this smart agriculture market are precision farming, livestock monitoring, fish farming, smart greenhouse, orchid, forestry, and horticulture. Among the three, the demand for precision farming is relatively higher and the trend is anticipated to remain so over the next few years, notes the smart agriculture market research report.

Mounting Need to Acquire More Crop Produce to Enhance Market Trends

"Escalating requirement for monitoring crop yield, milk harvesting, water management, farm labor management, crop scouting, animal tracking & navigation, and breeding management will further spur smart agriculture market in the coming years," says the author of this smart agriculture market study. Apart from this, smart agriculture market is projected to garner a humungous growth over the next few years with the mounting use of advanced cloud-based software in smart farming techniques offering remote access & monitoring of day-to-day agricultural activities.

Huge Food Demand to Support APAC's Regional Dominance

Regionally, Asia Pacific has been leading the worldwide smart agriculture market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the smart agriculture market study. Escalating demand for food and other dairy items is the main factor behind the dominance of the Asia Pacific smart agriculture market. The dominance can also be attributed to rapidly swelling population in countries such as India and China along with growing food requirement in these regions. In addition to this, the rural economies of the countries in the APAC region are agriculture-based and this will further drive the demand for advanced techniques in farming to get more crop harvest, thereby supporting the smart agriculture market trends.

The global smart agriculture market is segmented as follows:

By Agriculture Type

Precision Farming

Automation and Control Systems

Displays

Guidance and Steering

GPS/GNSS Systems

Drones/UAVs

Handheld Mobile Devices/Handheld Computers

Flow and Application Control Devices

Others

Sensing and Monitoring Devices

Yield Monitors

Soil Sensors

Water Sensors

Climate Sensors

Others

Livestock Monitoring

RFID Tags and Readers

Sensors

Transmitters & Mounting Equipments

GPS

Others

Fish Farming

GPS/GNSS

Sensors

Others

Smart Greenhouse

HVAC Systems

LED Lights

Sensors

Others

Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture)

By Software Type

Web Based

Cloud-based

Software As A Service (SaaS)

Platform As A Service (PaaS)

By Service-Type

System Integration and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Connectivity Services

Managed Services

Farm Operation Services

Data Services

Analytics

Professional Services

Supply Chain Management Services

Climate Information Services

Others

By Solution Type

Network Management

Agriculture Asset Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Smart Water Management

Others

By Application

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Feeding Management

Milk Harvesting

Breeding Management

Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation

Water Quality Management

HVAC Management

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

