Smart Agriculture Market size to grow by USD 8,917.85 million from 2022 to 2027| Growth driven by the availability of low-cost cloud services encouraging the adoption of smart farming - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart agriculture market size is to grow by USD 8,917.85 million from 2022 to 2027. Also, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The smart agriculture market is fragmented, and the companies are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AquaSpy Inc., Bayer AG, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Heliospectra AB, Iteris Inc., Kubota Corp., SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Tetra Laval SA, The Toro Co., Topcon Corp., Trimble Inc., Valmont Industries Inc., Yara International ASA, A.A.A Taranis Visual Ltd., Lindsay Corp., and Grownetics, Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Agriculture Market

Smart Agriculture Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smart agriculture market report covers the following areas:

The smart agriculture market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The availability of low-cost cloud services encouraging the adoption of smart farming will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High initial investment in smart farming technology will hamper the market growth.

Smart Agriculture Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The availability of low-cost cloud services encouraging the adoption of smart farming is a key factor driving market growth. Agricultural applications are increasingly evolving towards cloud systems, and farmers are looking for benefits such as improved data access, information availability, synchronization of various farming activities, and storage of valuable information. In addition, the information database containing information about crops, weather, soil, and farmer data, as well as expert advice to increase overall crop yields is a key benefit of implementing cloud technology in agriculture. The rising competition among providers has resulted in a decrease in cloud service prices. Hence, low-cost cloud services are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The adoption of big data in smart farming is a major trend in the market. Higher production levels can be achieved by improving wireless communication in the agricultural sector. Thus, this will lead to Equipment repair and maintenance. Furthermore, improved operational reliability in the field can also lead to higher crop production levels. Data collection and storage have become easier with the help of big data analytics. It also facilitates decision-making and other farmer practices. Therefore, increasing adoption of big data is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high initial investment in smart farming technology is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The major concern globally is investing in these tools. This software integration is expensive and requires a large initial investment. In addition, other data analysis tools and training costs are also high, increasing the overall cost for farmers. For example, farmers with small land areas have low levels of field yield and find it difficult to balance the level of investment. Hence, the high initial investment is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample

Smart Agriculture Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Type

Precision Farming



Smart Greenhouse



Livestock Monitoring



Others

Product

Hardware



Software



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Smart Agriculture Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The precision farming segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This is due to the increased efficiency and productivity provided to farmers. Precision agriculture uses advanced technologies such as remote sensing, GPS, and IoT devices to optimize farming practices and improve productivity. The goal of precision agriculture is to use resources efficiently, minimize environmental impact, and improve crop yield and quality. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

This is due to the increased efficiency and productivity provided to farmers. Precision agriculture uses advanced technologies such as remote sensing, GPS, and IoT devices to optimize farming practices and improve productivity. The goal of precision agriculture is to use resources efficiently, minimize environmental impact, and improve crop yield and quality. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth by 2027. The smart farming market is growing in the region due to the rapid adoption of smart farming tools and technologies. The region will see high adoption rates for products such as sensors, cloud computing, secure data storage, and installation-related services. Manufacturers of smart farming hardware and software products are expanding their market in different countries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Smart Agriculture Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart agriculture market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the smart agriculture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart agriculture market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart agriculture market companies

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research reports!

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Related Reports:

The hydroponics technologies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 558.97 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (environment and climate control systems, grow lights, farm management systems, and material handling systems), type (aggregate system and liquid system), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The need for reduction in soil and water pollution is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The aeroponics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.84% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,928.87 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (low-pressure aeroponics, high-pressure aeroponics, and ultrasonic fogger aeroponics), type (indoor farming and outdoor farming), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing focus on reducing labor costs for farming is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Smart Agriculture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,917.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AquaSpy Inc., Bayer AG, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Heliospectra AB, Iteris Inc., Kubota Corp., SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Tetra Laval SA, The Toro Co., Topcon Corp., Trimble Inc., Valmont Industries Inc., Yara International ASA, A.A.A Taranis Visual Ltd., Lindsay Corp., and Grownetics, Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

