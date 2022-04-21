Smart Agriculture Market Size Worth $35.98 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart agriculture market size is anticipated to reach USD 35.98 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as consistent growth in population, low availability of cultivable land, government incentives, and demand for fresh and high-quality food are expected to drive the smart greenhouse market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The software segment is expected to portray the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

The LED grow light segment is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

The yield monitoring segment held a market share of 44.09% in 2021. This can be attributed to the growing need to provide timely water and minerals and monitor crop growth.

North America led the global smart agriculture market with a share of 45.09% in 2021. Growing government initiatives and regulations to enhance agriculture in the region are expected to drive regional demand in North America throughout the forecast period.

Read 150-page market research report, "Smart Agriculture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Others), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Smart Agriculture Market Growth & Trends

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Population Council, 80% of the global population resides in urban cities. The prevailing scarcity of land in urban cities has urged growers to adopt new solutions for developing fresh produces. For instance, the vertical farming technique enables consumers to grow crops indoors in layers, in a multi-story building, stacked on racks, or in a warehouse.

The growing population is expected to result in increased food demand by 2050. Farmers are likely to witness immense pressure in increasing crop production, either by making more land available to grow crops or by adopting newer techniques, such as smart agriculture and vertical farming. Traditional farming techniques witness several barriers, such as climate change and high labor costs. These disadvantages can be overcome with the use of technologies such as LED indoor farming, which creates a nature-like condition to help farmers meet the swelling food demand. Additionally, the changing preference of consumers toward healthier and fresh foods is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Agri M2M offers significant opportunities to mobile operators owing to its potential to generate additional revenue through value-added services. For instance, bundling M2M services with a voice or data offering for rural enterprise customers is likely to enhance the application of M2M. Agri VAS has been developed to overcome the information gap faced by farmers in emerging markets, such as China and India. Additionally, it also helps in connecting the cultivators with other key players in the agriculture supply chain. Agriculture Value Added Services (VAS) have increased over the past few years owing to their rising awareness among VAS providers, mobile operators, and farmers. A few types of M2M connectivity include cellular M2M, satellite & fixed network, power line, and short-range connections such as Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and ZigBee.

Smart Agriculture Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Smart Agriculture market based on offering, application, and regions

Smart Agriculture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Precision farming



Livestock monitoring



Smart greenhouse



Others

Smart Agriculture Market - Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Hardware



Automation & control systems





Drones







Application control devices







Guidance system







GPS









GIS







Remote sensing







Handheld









Satellite sensing







Driverless tractors







Mobile devices







VRT







Map-based









Sensor-based







Wireless modules







Bluetooth technology









Wi-Fi technology









Zigbee technology









RF technology







Milking robots





Sensing devices





Soil sensor







Nutrient sensor









Moisture sensor









Temperature sensor







Water sensors







Climate sensors







Others





HVAC system





LED grow light





RFID tags & readers



Software



Web-based





Cloud-based



Services



System integration & consulting





Maintenance & support





Managed services





Data services







Analytics services







Farm operation services





Assisted professional services





Supply chain management services







Climate information services

Smart Agriculture Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Precision farming application



Yield monitoring





On-farm







Off-farm





Field mapping





Crop scouting





Weather tracking & forecasting





Irrigation management





Inventory management





Farm labor management



Livestock monitoring application



Milk harvesting





Breeding management





Feeding management





Animal comfort management





Others



Smart greenhouse application



Water & fertilizer management





HVAC management





Yield monitoring





Others

Smart Agriculture Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Netherlands



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Singapore

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey

List of Key Players in Global Smart Agriculture Market

Ag Leader Technology

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction, Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Argus Control Systems Ltd

BouMatic Robotic B.V.

CropMetrics

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CropZilla

Deere & Company

DICKEY-john

DroneDeploy

DeLaval Inc

Farmers Edge Inc

Grownetics, Inc.

Granular, Inc.

Gamaya

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Raven Industries

SST Development Group, Inc

Trimble Inc.

The Climate Corporation

Topcon

