Smart Airport Industry in Asia Pacific to 2030 - Featuring Cisco Systems, Daifuku ad Honeywell International Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Smart Airport Market 2020-2030 by Technology, Application (Landside, Terminal Side, Airside), Airport Type (2.0, 3.0, 4.0), Airport Size, Operation, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific smart airport market will grow by 11.9% annually with a total addressable market cap of $65.56 billion over 2020-2030 owing to the rising investments in airport modernization and evolving disruptive technologies such as emerging 5G technology and digital connection amid COVID-19 pandemic.



Highlighted with 41 tables and 86 figures, this 160-page report "Asia Pacific Smart Airport Market 2020-2030 by Technology, Application (Landside, Terminal Side, Airside), Airport Type (2.0, 3.0, 4.0), Airport Size, Operation, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a holistic research of the entire Asia Pacific smart airport market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific smart airport market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Application, Airport Type, Airport Size, Operation, and Country.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific smart airport market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Technology

3.1 Market Overview by Technology

3.2 Communication Systems

3.2.1 Wireless Systems

3.2.2 Near Field Communication, RFID & Bluetooth Systems

3.2.3 Lpwan & Wlan Systems

3.3 Security System

3.4 Air & Ground Traffic Control

3.5 Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Ground Handling Control

3.6 Endpoint Devices

3.6.1 Sensors as Endpoint Devices

3.6.2 Tags as Endpoint Devices

3.6.3 Displays as Endpoint Devices

3.6.4 Cameras as Endpoint Devices

3.6.5 Wearables as Endpoint Devices

3.7 Data Storage

3.7.1 Cloud-based Data Storage

3.7.2 On-Premise Data Storage

3.8 Other Technology Segments



4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Landside Applications

4.2.1 Smart Marketing

4.2.2 Advanced Vehicle Parking

4.2.3 Car Rental & Mass Transit

4.2.4 Security

4.3 Terminal Side Applications

4.3.1 Check-in Process

4.3.2 Cargo & Baggage Handling

4.3.3 Digital Video Surveillance & Management (DVM)

4.3.4 Passenger Experience

4.3.5 Building Operations

4.3.6 Payment & Tokenization

4.3.7 Staff & Crew Management

4.4 Airside Applications

4.4.1 Air Traffic Management

4.4.2 Aircraft Maintenance

4.4.3 Aircraft Turnaround Management

4.4.4 Ground Support Equipment Management

4.4.5 Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)

4.4.6 E-Fence

4.4.7 Noise Monitoring

4.4.8 Resource Management



5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Airport Type

5.1 Market Overview by Airport Type

5.2 Airport 2.0

5.3 Airport 3.0

5.4 Airport 4.0



6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Airport Size

6.1 Market Overview by Airport Size

6.2 Large Airports

6.3 Medium Airports

6.4 Small Airports



7 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Operation

7.1 Market Overview by Operation

7.2 Aeronautical Operations

7.2.1 Content Management

7.2.2 Business Intelligence

7.2.3 Real-Time Services

7.2.4 Supply Chain Management

7.3 Non-Aeronautical Operations

7.3.1 Real-Time Services

7.3.2 Business Intelligence

7.3.3 Advanced Transport Services

7.3.4 Inventory Management

7.3.5 Fee Management

7.3.6 Resource Management



8 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.2 Japan

8.3 China

8.4 Australia

8.5 India

8.6 South Korea

8.7 Rest of APAC Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Amadeus IT Group SA

Ascent Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc

Daifuku Co., LTD.

Honeywell International Inc

Huawei Technologies Co., LTD.

IBM Corporation

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins Inc

Sabre Corporation

Siemens Ag

Sita

Smart Airport Systems (SAS)

T - Systems

Thales Group

United Technologies Corporation

10 Investing in Asia Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia Pacific Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



