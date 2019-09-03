Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market - Overview



The smart & mobile supply chain solutions market report provides analysis for the period 2017–2027, wherein the period from 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period, and 2018 is the base year.The report covers all the major technologies and trends playing a significant role in the expansion of market during the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04000056/?utm_source=PRN







It also highlights the market dynamics, which comprise drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with the impact analysis of the drivers on the market during the given period. The study provides a complete outlook on the evolution of the global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).



The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market apart from challenges of the market.The market overview section also includes technology roadmap, key market indicator, regulations & policies, overview of devices used in smart & mobile supply chain solutions market and adoption analysis of smart & mobile supply chain solutions market, by technology.



Furthermore, it also includes market analysis of mobile devices in supply chain management solutions.Additionally, market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report for all regions in order to provide a detailed understanding of the overall scenario in the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market.



The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players present in the market.



Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market: Scope of the Report

The report highlights the competitive landscape of the global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and initiated by them in the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market.The complete smart & mobile supply chain solutions market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the expansion of the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market.



This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market and growth trends of each segment and region.It also includes companies' strategies, business overview, and business portfolio and financial information, under the company profile section.



Furthermore, Porter's Five Forces analysis explains the five forces namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market.This report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market.



It explains the various participants, including solution vendors, system integrators, intermediaries, and end-use industries within the ecosystem of the market. Moreover, various rules and regulations associated with the particular market are also specified according to different regions.



Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent, statistical databases and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market, across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market understandings and authenticate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, outlook etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market. The global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market includes different players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Inc., Infor Global Solutions, Inc., GT Nexus Inc., and Kewill Systems Plc.



The global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market is segmented as below:



Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Solution

Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Sourcing and Procurement

Supply Chain Planning (SCP)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)



Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Industry

Third Party Logistics (3PL)

Commercial

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others



Additionally, the report provides analysis of the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04000056/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

