SMART announces the 24th yearly Child/Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference

SMART has become one of the largest information and scientific resources on ritual abuse, cults, mind control, repressed memory, dissociation and dissociative identity disorder (formerly multiple personality disorder) on the Internet. https://ritualabuse.us/

The SMART newsletter has over 150 newsletters online at https://ritualabuse.us/newsletter/. SMART's newsletter has provided informational resources about many child abuse cases over the years. Their newsletter has covered major events about ritual abuse and mind control. Neil Brick continues to publish research and articles on child abuse, ritual abuse, mind control and dissociation. He continues to speak at conferences about ritual abuse and mind control. http://neilbrick.com

SMART's goal is to continue publishing educational resources to help survivors of child abuse, ritual abuse, their helpers and the general public learn more about the prevalence of ritual abuse and mind control in the United States and around the world. SMART hopes that child and ritual abuse will someday be eliminated in the world and children will be safe.

Internet conference information:

http://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/

Proof That Ritual Abuse Exists

https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/

Large List of Ritual Abuse and Child Abuse References

https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/studies/satanic-ritual-abuse-evidence-with-information-on-the-mcmartin-preschool-case/

Recovered Memories and Dissociative Amnesia – Scientific Evidence and Accuracy Rates A body of empirical evidence indicates that it is common for abused children to reach adulthood without conscious awareness of the trauma. There is scientific evidence in support of the phenomena of dissociation and recovered memory in Holocaust survivors. https://ritualabuse.us/research/recovered-memories-and-dissociative-amnesia-scientific-evidence-and-accuracy-rates/

Research and Information on Dissociative Identity Disorder (formerly called Multiple Personality Disorder) https://ritualabuse.us/research/did/

SOURCE SMART Newsletter and Conferences

