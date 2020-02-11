Smart Antenna Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Smart Antenna Market - Overview



The Smart Antenna – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026 report provides analysis of the smart antenna market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year.Data for 2016 has been included as historical information.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05687361/?utm_source=PRN



The report covers all the trends and technologies expected to play a major role in the growth of the smart antenna marketover the forecast period.It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period.



The study provides a holistic perspective on the market's growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale.



Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includethe U.S, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.



The report analyzes and forecasts the market for smart antennas at the global and regional level.The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis which provides a comprehensive view of the global smart antenna market.



Porter's Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



Global Smart Antenna Market: Taxonomy

The report segments the market on the basis ofproduct type,technology, application,and region.The product type segment includes switched multibeam antenna and adaptive array antenna.



In terms of technology, the market has been segmented into MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output), MISO (Multiple Input Single Output), and SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output). Based on application, the market has been segmented intoWi-FI systems, cellular system, WiMax system, RADAR, and others.



Global Smart Antenna Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



Global Smart Antenna Market: Competitive Dynamics

Cobham Antenna Systems, Intel Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ArrayComm LLC, Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc., Broadcom Corp, California Amplifier Inc., Accel Networks LLC., and Jiashan Jinchang Electronics Co., Ltd. are some of the major players operating in the smart antenna market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.



Global Smart Antenna Market



Global Smart Antenna Market, byType

Switched Multibeam Antenna

Adaptive Array Antenna



Global Smart Antenna Market, byTechnology

MIMO(Multiple Input Multiple Output)

MISO(Multiple Input Single Output)

SIMO(Single Input Multiple Output)



Global Smart Antenna Market, byApplication

Wi-FI Systems

Cellular System

WiMax System

RADAR

Others



Global Smart Antenna Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05687361/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

