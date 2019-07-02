SMART Art Education Group Hosts International Educators at Global Aesthetic Education Summit

National Art Education Association President Thomas Knab, Former President Dr. Kim Huyler-Defibaugh, President-Elected James Haywood Rolling Jr., and Chief Learning Officer Dennis Inhulsen attended the GAE Summit to discuss art education. They highly praised SMART education model from China. Dr. Huyler-Defibaugh said the visit to Beijing gave her a new understanding of the learning model of Chinese students. Although SMART education model is more recent than STEAM education, the advanced and comprehensive system is leading in global art education.

"SMART education model combines art and other subjects in teaching as well as improves students' creativity to cultivate great personal qualities. This is an outstanding education model," said NAEA Chef Learning Officer Dennis Inhulsen

SMART education model is a model designed by SMART Art Education Group, fitting Chinese and global education. It combines Subject, Morality, Art, Relationship and Travel to help children's future development with parents. The concept and curriculum design share common points with STEAM education, which focuses on future-oriented skills and interdisciplinary knowledge to discover students' potential. However, SMART also pays more attention to traditions and students' social and emotional skills.

At the GAE Summit, Mr. Inhulsen noted that the SMART education model is based on Chinese traditional culture and mixes it with art education. It leads students to understand and create art while they learn Chinese culture. The combination of traditional and modern culture leads Chinese culture to the global arena.

The 5,000 years of Chinese culture and tradition have provided the world with countless artistic representations. Chinese painting, calligraphy, bronzes, and other kinds of art creation deliver the traditional Chinese culture that educators can utilize and young learners can become fascinated with. At the GAE Summit, China surprised art education leaders with a unique and well-developed education theory which showed the development and innovation of art education in China. The globalization of Chinese philosophy is making China a creator and educator of global theory and improving art education worldwide.

