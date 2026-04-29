Smart Automation for Tomorrow's Logistics: HyperLeap Launches AI Robotic Solution in Silicon Valley
News provided byHyperLeap
Apr 29, 2026, 16:18 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperLeap, a global innovator in logistics robotics, today announced its official entry into the North American market with a premier launch event in Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley. The company unveiled its flagship HyperSort Flexible Robotic Sorting Solution and the HyperWall Node Series, setting a new benchmark for modular, scalable, and intelligent warehouse automation.
HyperSort Solution: Build Like Blocks, Scale on Demand
The HyperSort solution is engineered as a truly modular sorting ecosystem. Each functional unit – from robotics picking arm and sorting robots to put-wall – is designed to be assembled like building blocks, enabling warehouses of any size to construct their ideal sorting line without heavy customization or facility modification.
- Modular Design: Every component is independent and interchangeable. Users can start small and add capacity module by module as order volumes grow.
- Plug-and-Play Assembly: No complex engineering required. allowing rapid deployment within 1–2 weeks.
- Flexible Scaling: Loading station, sorting robots, and robotic put-walls can be added or removed without stopping operations, perfectly adapting to seasonal spikes or business changes.
- High-Density Sorting: One sorting system can support over thousand sorting destinations, fully utilizing vertical space to maximize throughput per square foot.
- Proven Efficiency: Arc turning and dual-flap design bring higher sorting efficiency, and system sorting accuracy could achieve 99.99%. AI-powered vision for real-time jams and overflow prevention.
HyperWall Node Series: Light & Compact, Simply your warehouse order fulfillment
The HyperWall Node Series redefines workstation flexibility and ease of use.
- Lightning-Fast Setup: Each unit installs in under 10 minutes; ready to operate after basic wiring.
- Unlimited Configurability: Supports unlimited chute quantities and sizes, compatible with multiple tote dimensions.
- Intuitive Operation: Zero-threshold interface with API integration, direct order import, and an ergonomic height-adjustable screen.
- Full Traceability: Optional AI vision solution with image capture and archiving for complete dispute resolution.
As part of its global expansion, HyperLeap is pursuing early-stage cooperation with logistics integrators and channel partners across North America, targeting those seeking to reduce peak-season labor costs while maximizing flexibility and spatial efficiency. The company will showcase its solutions at ProMat 2027, inviting partners to its booth for collaboration talks and early-bird pricing.
About HyperLeap
HyperLeap delivers safe, reliable logistics robotics to global clients, driving innovation from "usable" to "trusted" automation.
Contact: [email protected]
Website: www.hyperleap.com.cn/en/
SOURCE HyperLeap
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