Smart Automation for Tomorrow's Logistics: HyperLeap Launches AI Robotic Solution in Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperLeap, a global innovator in logistics robotics, today announced its official entry into the North American market with a premier launch event in Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley. The company unveiled its flagship HyperSort Flexible Robotic Sorting Solution and the HyperWall Node Series, setting a new benchmark for modular, scalable, and intelligent warehouse automation.

HyperSort Solution: Build Like Blocks, Scale on Demand

HyperLeap at THE MAGIC X Global Embodied AI Innovation Conference

The HyperSort solution is engineered as a truly modular sorting ecosystem. Each functional unit – from robotics picking arm and sorting robots to put-wall – is designed to be assembled like building blocks, enabling warehouses of any size to construct their ideal sorting line without heavy customization or facility modification.

Modular Design: Every component is independent and interchangeable. Users can start small and add capacity module by module as order volumes grow.

Plug-and-Play Assembly: No complex engineering required. allowing rapid deployment within 1–2 weeks.

Flexible Scaling: Loading station, sorting robots, and robotic put-walls can be added or removed without stopping operations, perfectly adapting to seasonal spikes or business changes.

High-Density Sorting: One sorting system can support over thousand sorting destinations, fully utilizing vertical space to maximize throughput per square foot.

Proven Efficiency: Arc turning and dual-flap design bring higher sorting efficiency, and system sorting accuracy could achieve 99.99%. AI - powered vision for real - time jams and overflow prevention.

HyperWall Node Series: Light & Compact, Simply your warehouse order fulfillment

The HyperWall Node Series redefines workstation flexibility and ease of use.

Lightning-Fast Setup: Each unit installs in under 10 minutes; ready to operate after basic wiring.

Unlimited Configurability: Supports unlimited chute quantities and sizes, compatible with multiple tote dimensions.

Intuitive Operation: Zero - threshold interface with API integration, direct order import, and an ergonomic height - adjustable screen.

threshold interface with API integration, direct order import, and an ergonomic height adjustable screen. Full Traceability: Optional AI vision solution with image capture and archiving for complete dispute resolution.

As part of its global expansion, HyperLeap is pursuing early-stage cooperation with logistics integrators and channel partners across North America, targeting those seeking to reduce peak-season labor costs while maximizing flexibility and spatial efficiency. The company will showcase its solutions at ProMat 2027, inviting partners to its booth for collaboration talks and early-bird pricing.

About HyperLeap

HyperLeap delivers safe, reliable logistics robotics to global clients, driving innovation from "usable" to "trusted" automation.

Contact: [email protected]

Website: www.hyperleap.com.cn/en/

SOURCE HyperLeap