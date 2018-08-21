Smart AV Partners with HYPERVSN to Offer Cutting-edge Units for Hire

LONDON, August 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading AV technology service provider Smart AV announces key partnership with HYPERVSN to offer units for hire. The AV company has invested in the state-of-the-art HYPERVSN solution to join its extensive fleet of AV and LED for hire.

Creating the impression that the content is floating in mid-air, the HYPERVSN units achieve a high-definition and striking 3D holographic effect. Due to the LED-based technology, they are able to output impressive 3D imaging whilst being lightweight, energy-friendly and easy to update.

Smart AV provides content creation support and a content management solution alongside the product rental, to ensure the content has a 3D holographic effect.

The flexible fan-like technology can be used individually in smaller spaces or as a series of multiple devices across an area of up to three metres to create maximum effect for large-scale spaces and events.

The HYPERVSN units make a big impression in exhibition and conference environments, as well as at product launches, with the ability to reveal products in extreme detail and in a unique way.

Brands such as Coca Cola, Adidas, Nike and Huawei have already incorporated the devices into their unique brand campaigns and events, with incredible results.

The HYPERVSN Content Creation Tool also enables Smart AV clients to transform 2D video into unique 3D imagery, use existing 3D imaging from the content library and update and schedule content campaigns.

"We are always pushing the boundaries to offer our clients the very latest in event technology," says Darren Poultney, CEO of Smart AV. "The HYPERVSN solution is the event technology must-have for 2018 and beyond, and this partnership will enable us to continue to offer our clients this exciting new technology, alongside our existing wide-range of AV solutions and AV integration service."

To give clients a chance to see the new technology in action, Smart AV has installed a HYPERVSN wall in the company's client showroom in Harlow, Essex (just 30 minutes from Central London).

"We are extremely happy to be partnering with Smart AV, as AV specialists we believe they are the perfect partners for this product," says Sam Chagin at HYPERVSN. "They have the expertise, knowledge and experience to be able to deliver the HYPERVSN solution at a very highest level, and ensure every client receives the best experience."

Smart AV last month also invested in the latest 1.8mm fine pitch LED, which offers clients one of the finest-pitch LED displays on the rental market with low energy consumption, automatic calibration function and high grayscale with HDR processing capabilities.

These most recent event technology acquisitions form part of Smart AV's growing investment in technology and people over the next 6-12 months, with the brand now boasting one of the largest fleets of LED in Europe.

About Smart AV

Smart AV is an engineer in creative event technology and AV integration. Smart AV specialises in providing high-quality indoor and outdoor LED, video walls, interactive technology, VR hardware supply and more to events, exhibitions and conferences across the world. Supplying the latest event technology products backed by expert service, the Smart AV team fuses the bridge between agency and brand creative ideas, the highest-grade event technology and the final outcome of how it works.

Hypervsn™ fans key features:

High-definition 3D visuals with a holographic effect

Sync multiple devices to create a large-scale image

Lightweight, energy-friendly

Wirelessly managed

Web-based platform to support content management

About HYPERVSN

HYPERVSN™ is a young technology company responsible for developing the innovative and disruptive 3D holographic system that provides an immersive experience for viewers. From our global HQ in London, HYPERVSN™ services our partners and customers across the globe.

The company, founded in 2012 and initially backed by Sir Richard Branson has recently attracted additional investment from Mark Cuban among others.

The proprietary HYPERVSN™ hardware works in conjunction with a platform of unique and robust software / content to provide customers with an integrated 360, high-quality business solution. Targeted business verticals include Digital Signage, Retail, Events, Education, Public Safety and many other use cases. Our Brand Line "See Extraordinary" encapsulates the approach we stand for. Seeing is believing. We create extraordinary experiences for people who view our holographic visuals with a sense of childlike awe and wonder.

