Smart Axiata Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Substantial Growth, Exceptional Customer Experience, and Sustained Market Leadership

Smart Axiata is well placed to advance the Cambodian mobile services market and data services market into the next growth phase, increasing its market share and sustaining its business performance.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the mobile services industry and the mobile data services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Smart Axiata with the 2023 Cambodian Company of the Year Award in both industries. The company offers holistic mobile services, including prepaid and postpaid mobile services, fiber broadband, and digital services, as one of Cambodia's largest telecommunication service providers. The company leverages unique differentiators and extensive customer reach to meet mobile service needs in Cambodia, earning a sterling reputation. By tapping skilled local talent and increasing investments in customer retention, Smart Axiata harnesses the power of technology to tell unique Cambodian stories using authentic Cambodian voices while building lasting bonds with its customers.

Smart Axiata leverages unique differentiators and extensive customer reach to meet mobile service needs in Cambodia, earning a sterling reputation.

A wide range of mobile service products and solutions adds to Smart Axiata's competitive advantage and demonstrates a focus on customer value. The company offers the quota-based benefits of mobile data and voice calls and text messages and restrains the use of the main balance after the quota is fully utilized for better customer control over mobile balances and a worry-free customer experience. Smart Wi-Fi Calling, the first and only Cambodian Wi-Fi calling service, is a seamless and free last-mile connectivity solution that expands indoor mobile cellular coverage to dead spots without a signal to ensure customers always stay connected.

Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Dewi Rengganis noted, "Smart Axiata aims to become Cambodia's number one and most-loved communication tech brand. It has embarked on a digital transformation journey, connecting next-generation mobile service technology and operational knowledge with an extensive range of customer-centric products, multiple package plans, and the best value for price."

Smart Axiata is among the few regional communication service providers (CSPs) that offer fixed wireless access (FWA) service in the market for superior digital experiences. The company's best-value pricing plans and bundled content services offer a leading mobile service experience and customer lifetime value. Smart Axiata has fraud detection initiatives and captures market opportunity to offer innovative value-added services and create new revenue streams in the enterprise segment.

"Smart Axiata offers reliable mobile data services, a proven value proposition, and advanced solutions addressing ever-changing customers' needs, positioning it as a one-stop provider of mobile service and mobile data solutions and differentiating it from its competitors," added Rengganis. With its strong overall performance, Smart Axiata earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Company of the Year Award in the Cambodian mobile data services industry and the mobile services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tammy Chan

E: [email protected]

About Smart Axiata

Smart Axiata is Cambodia's leading telecommunications company, providing innovative and comprehensive mobile services to over 8 million of subscribers. With a focus on delivering a seamless digital experience, Smart Axiata offers a range of services including voice, data, mobile money, and digital lifestyle solutions. Committed to driving digital transformation in Cambodia, Smart Axiata continues to invest in advanced technology and infrastructure to empower individuals and businesses alike.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan