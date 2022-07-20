Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market: 39% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Evolving Opportunities with ALSTEF Automation SA & BEUMER Group GmbH & Co - Technavio

Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market - Vendor Analysis

The smart baggage handling solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic alliances to compete in the market. The smart baggage handling solutions market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ALSTEF Automation SA, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dimark Group Sp. zoo, Lenze SE, Lyngsoe Systems AS, MATREX SAS, Siemens AG, SITA, and Vanderlande Industries BV.

ALSTEF Automation SA - The company offers baggage handling and screening systems that integrate new rapid standard 3 tomography machines.

The company offers baggage handling and screening systems that integrate new rapid standard 3 tomography machines. BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. - The company offers a high-speed baggage handling system that improves its baggage handling efficiency and overall service to airlines and passengers.

The company offers a high-speed baggage handling system that improves its baggage handling efficiency and overall service to airlines and passengers. Daifuku Co. Ltd. - The company offers a line of products such as Innovated CBRA Rooms, Baggage Check-in Conveyor, and In-line Baggage Screening Conveyor among others.

The company offers a line of products such as Innovated CBRA Rooms, Baggage Check-in Conveyor, and In-line Baggage Screening Conveyor among others. Dimark Group Sp. zoo - The company offers baggage handling systems for check-in, conveyors, curve conveyors, and vertisorter among others.

The company offers baggage handling systems for check-in, conveyors, curve conveyors, and vertisorter among others. Lenze SE - The company offers baggage handling systems for early baggage, check-in, and belt conveyors among others.

The company offers baggage handling systems for early baggage, check-in, and belt conveyors among others. To know about all major vendor offerings - Click Now!

Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market - Market Dynamics

Drivers - Factors such as the growing need for efficient baggage operations at airports and railways, and the development of smart airport concepts will be crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Factors such as the growing need for efficient baggage operations at airports and railways, and the development of smart airport concepts will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. Challenges - The high cost associated with SBH solutions will restrict the market growth.

The high cost associated with SBH solutions will restrict the market growth. For detailed information on the market dynamics - Grab a sample now!

Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market - Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into smart baggage and tracking devices and smart baggage screening devices.

the market is classified into smart baggage and tracking devices and smart baggage screening devices. By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Request a sample!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The brushed DC motors market share is expected to increase to USD 5.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.83%.

share is expected to increase to USD 5.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.83%. The video streaming and broadcasting equipment market share is expected to increase to USD 137.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.53%.

Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.85% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.39 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALSTEF Automation SA, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dimark Group Sp. zoo, Lenze SE, Lyngsoe Systems AS, MATREX SAS, Siemens AG, SITA, and Vanderlande Industries BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Global electrical components and equipment market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Smart baggage and tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Smart baggage and tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Smart baggage and tracking devices - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Smart baggage screening devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Smart baggage screening devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Smart baggage screening devices - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ALSTEF Automation SA

Exhibit 43: ALSTEF Automation SA - Overview



Exhibit 44: ALSTEF Automation SA - Product and service



Exhibit 45: ALSTEF Automation SA - Key offerings

10.4 BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 46: BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 47: BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 48: BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 49: BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.5 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 50: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 53: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Dimark Group Sp. zoo

Exhibit 55: Dimark Group Sp. zoo - Overview



Exhibit 56: Dimark Group Sp. zoo - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Dimark Group Sp. zoo - Key offerings

10.7 Lenze SE

Exhibit 58: Lenze SE - Overview



Exhibit 59: Lenze SE - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Lenze SE - Key offerings

10.8 Lyngsoe Systems AS

Exhibit 61: Lyngsoe Systems AS - Overview



Exhibit 62: Lyngsoe Systems AS - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Lyngsoe Systems AS - Key offerings

10.9 MATREX SAS

Exhibit 64: MATREX SAS - Overview



Exhibit 65: MATREX SAS - Product and service



Exhibit 66: MATREX SAS - Key offerings

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 67: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 68: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 70: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 SITA

Exhibit 72: SITA - Overview



Exhibit 73: SITA - Product and service



Exhibit 74: SITA - Key news



Exhibit 75: SITA - Key offerings

10.12 Vanderlande Industries BV

Exhibit 76: Vanderlande Industries BV - Overview



Exhibit 77: Vanderlande Industries BV - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Vanderlande Industries BV - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 80: Research Methodology



Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 82: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio