Smart baggage handling solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 12.15%; Driven by the development of smart airport concepts - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart baggage handling solutions market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,664.41 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 12.15%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 3,598.44 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing need for efficient baggage operations at airports and railways, the development of smart airport concepts, and the growing need for M2Mi. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ADB Safegate BV, Alstef Group, Amadeus IT Group SA, BBHS AS, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Brock Solutions, Daifuku Co. Ltd., FIVES SAS, Infosys Ltd., Intellimodus LLC, Leidos Holdings Inc., Lenze SE, Lyngsoe Systems AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., SC SELF TRUST SRL, Schneider Electric SE, SEETEK SA, Siemens AG, SITA, and Vanderlande Industries BV.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (smart baggage tracking devices and smart baggage screening devices), technology (barcode system and RFID), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the smart baggage tracking devices segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the increased adoption of new-generation IT frameworks in the aviation industry. In addition, the increased adoption of interactive kiosks, self-service check-ins and bag drops, and virtual assistants on personalized devices using wireless connectivity are supporting the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this smart baggage handling solutions market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart baggage handling solutions market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart baggage handling solutions market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart baggage handling solutions market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart baggage handling solutions market vendors

Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3664.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.47 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADB Safegate BV, Alstef Group, Amadeus IT Group SA, BBHS AS, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Brock Solutions, Daifuku Co. Ltd., FIVES SAS, Infosys Ltd., Intellimodus LLC, Leidos Holdings Inc., Lenze SE, Lyngsoe Systems AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., SC SELF TRUST SRL, Schneider Electric SE, SEETEK SA, Siemens AG, SITA, and Vanderlande Industries BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart baggage handling solutions market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global smart baggage handling solutions market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Smart baggage and tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Smart baggage and tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Smart baggage and tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Smart baggage and tracking devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Smart baggage and tracking devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Smart baggage screening devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Smart baggage screening devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Smart baggage screening devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Smart baggage screening devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Smart baggage screening devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Barcode system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Barcode system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Barcode system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Barcode system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Barcode system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on RFID - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on RFID - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alstef Group

Exhibit 108: Alstef Group - Overview



Exhibit 109: Alstef Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Alstef Group - Key offerings

12.4 Amadeus IT Group SA

Exhibit 111: Amadeus IT Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 112: Amadeus IT Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Amadeus IT Group SA - Key news



Exhibit 114: Amadeus IT Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Amadeus IT Group SA - Segment focus

12.5 BBHS AS

Exhibit 116: BBHS AS - Overview



Exhibit 117: BBHS AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: BBHS AS - Key offerings

12.6 Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 119: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 120: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 122: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.7 Brock Solutions

Exhibit 123: Brock Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 124: Brock Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Brock Solutions - Key offerings

12.8 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 FIVES SAS

Exhibit 131: FIVES SAS - Overview



Exhibit 132: FIVES SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 133: FIVES SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: FIVES SAS - Segment focus

12.10 Lenze SE

Exhibit 135: Lenze SE - Overview



Exhibit 136: Lenze SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Lenze SE - Key offerings

12.11 Lyngsoe Systems AS

Exhibit 138: Lyngsoe Systems AS - Overview



Exhibit 139: Lyngsoe Systems AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Lyngsoe Systems AS - Key offerings

12.12 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 141: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 SC SELF TRUST SRL

Exhibit 146: SC SELF TRUST SRL - Overview



Exhibit 147: SC SELF TRUST SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: SC SELF TRUST SRL - Key offerings

12.14 SEETEK SA

Exhibit 149: SEETEK SA - Overview



Exhibit 150: SEETEK SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: SEETEK SA - Key offerings

12.15 Siemens AG

Exhibit 152: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 153: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 155: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.16 SITA

Exhibit 157: SITA - Overview



Exhibit 158: SITA - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: SITA - Key offerings

12.17 Vanderlande Industries BV

Exhibit 160: Vanderlande Industries BV - Overview



Exhibit 161: Vanderlande Industries BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Vanderlande Industries BV - Key news



Exhibit 163: Vanderlande Industries BV - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

