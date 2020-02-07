Smart Balloon Practices for Valentine's Day - Say "I Love You" to your sweetheart and the planet!

TRENTON, N.J., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Take "LOVE" to the next level this Valentine's Day by sharing your love of balloons with your sweetheart -- and showing "LOVE" for the planet -- by always making sure to never release balloons and always use and dispose of them properly so they don't become litter.

The Balloon Council is encouraging sweethearts everywhere to follow Smart Balloon Practices and the motto, "Don't let go: Inflate. Weight. Enjoy.", so everyone can continue to enjoy heartfelt, colorful balloons AND take active steps to protect the environment.

Love makes your heart soar -- BUT -- Do not release any balloons into the air, they can become tangled in power lines and turn into litter.

Just as love binds two hearts, always keep balloons secured with a string and tied to a weight.

Love may last forever, but balloons do not. When finished with the balloons, pop and properly dispose of them.

Nothing compares to the love you feel for your child, so make sure that children with balloons are always monitored. Children under eight (8) years of age can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons.

Love can make you giddy, but despite the funny voice helium can give you, it should never be inhaled.

"Millions of balloons are sold on Valentine's Day so this is a perfect time to increase awareness about Smart Balloon Practices and the proper use and handling of them," said Lorna O'Hara, Executive Director of The Balloon Council (TBC), a non-profit organization made up of responsible retailers, distributors, and manufacturers that are dedicated to educating others about the wonders of balloons and the proper handling of them.

Another way to help show your "Love" for the planet is to participate in a beach or litter clean-up in your community on Valentine's Day, or the day after, to catch any stray balloons that accidentally "got away."

"We need everyone to do their part to help keep our planet free of litter. Following Smart Balloon Practices is a great way to enjoy balloons and make sure they don't wind up where they don't belong," added O'Hara.

For more information about TBC's National Smart Balloon Practices Education Campaign visit https://balloonsliftup.com, email BeBalloonSmart@gmail.com, or call (800) 233-8887.

