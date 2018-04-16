Smart Balloon Practices On Tap For Earth Day LA Event

"We are excited to be a part of the Earth Day LA festival, this is the perfect venue to increase public awareness of the role they can play to reduce litter to help protect the Earth and our environment," says Lorna O'Hara, Executive Director of The Balloon Council, a national organization of responsible retailers, distributors, and manufacturers of balloons.

"Faraday can't wait to share his simple Smart Balloon Tips such as weighting and never releasing foil balloons, which can get stuck in power lines, and educate parents and children about potential latex allergies to balloons and the risks of inhaling helium," she adds.

Faraday recommends five simple tips to #BeBalloonSmart:

1. "Please secure me with a weight."

2. "Please don't let me fly into the air--I don't want to get trapped in a tree or on power lines."

3. "I love kids. Young children with balloons should always be monitored."

Children under eight (8) years of age can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons.

4. "If I'm deflated or popped, properly discard me."

5. "Helium can give you a funny voice, but should not be inhaled."

"Everyone loves balloons. They are bright, colorful and lift our spirits. But, we all need to do our part and be mindful of these smart practices to ensure that balloons are a part of our celebrations for years to come in California and across the country," says Dan Flynn, Chairman of The Balloon Council. "We encourage everyone to come out and meet Faraday, take selfies and share them with even more people to help spread the word about how to #BeBalloonSmart."

Faraday made his debut last Spring at the Capitol in Sacramento, California where he met with legislators, California retailers representing balloon and party stores, and hundreds of children and their families.

Visit: www.balloonsliftup.com, share photos on www.facebook.com/balloonsliftup or Instagram www.instagram.com/balloonsliftup using #BeBalloonSmart.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-balloon-practices-on-tap-for-earth-day-la-event-300630363.html

SOURCE The Balloon Council