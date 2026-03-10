Smart Banner Hub Launches Post-Quantum Document Authentication Designed for Court Admissibility
Mar 10, 2026, 09:02 ET
White-Label Studio Completes Eight-Plan Platform With Independently Authenticated Documents and Audit Trails
BEAVERTON, Ore., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Smart Banner Hub LLC today launched its White-Label Studio, completing a pioneering end-to-end post-quantum document authentication platform with forensic-grade evidentiary output. Powered by the Clustrauth™ Engine, the platform produces a four-part forensic package: Certificate of Authenticity, Chain of Custody (CoC) Report, Audit Trail, and RFC 3161 Trusted Timestamp. The document, CoC, and audit trail are each quantum-safe authenticated with unique IDs, while the RFC 3161 timestamp can be verified by any third party via DigiCert—without involving Smart Banner Hub.
Unlike conventional digital signing, Smart Banner Hub's package is self-reinforcing. The CoC Report—documenting submitter identity and millisecond-level processing—carries its own Clustrauth authentication. The Audit Trail, recording events in a SHA3-256 hash chain, receives independent authentication. The underlying database enforces INSERT-only constraints, each Chain of Custody record is SHA3-256 integrity-hashed at creation, and every artifact is cryptographically tamper-evident.
"Every company in the post-quantum space is selling algorithms. We're selling legal certainty," said Ashwin Spencer, Founder & CEO of Smart Banner Hub LLC. "A solo attorney can authenticate a contract for $24.99. A Fortune 500 can deploy their own branded platform. Same quantum-safe cryptography, same evidence package designed for court admissibility."
The White-Label Studio gives businesses and enterprises a turnkey quantum-safe authentication platform — their logo, colors, domain, and their own pricing —while Smart Banner Hub operates as invisible infrastructure. The Clustrauth platform spans eight plans: Quantum Auth Forge ($24.99/doc), API Developer ($249/mo), API Business ($999/mo), API Enterprise (custom), and four white-label tiers from $2,500/mo to $45,000+/mo.
Each certificate includes a downloadable TSA Verification Kit enabling fully offline RFC 3161 timestamp verification using standard OpenSSL commands—no contact with Smart Banner Hub required. A technical whitepaper detailing the Encapsulated Multi-Vector Authentication (EMVA™) architecture is available at https://smartbannerhub.com/emva-whitepaper.pdf.
The Clustrauth engine uses Ed25519 + ML-DSA-65 (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) hybrid cryptography for defense in depth, compliant with NIST FIPS 204, with SHA3-256 hashing and keys managed via Google Cloud KMS (FIPS 140-2 Level 1).
Smart Banner Hub LLC pioneered Clustrolin™ and Clustrauth™, the first consumer-accessible post-quantum authentication engine. Named among leading post-quantum innovators by GlobalData alongside Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Signal.
