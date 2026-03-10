Smart Banner Hub Launches Post-Quantum Document Authentication Designed for Court Admissibility

White-Label Studio Completes Eight-Plan Platform With Independently Authenticated Documents and Audit Trails

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Smart Banner Hub LLC today launched its White-Label Studio, completing a pioneering end-to-end post-quantum document authentication platform with forensic-grade evidentiary output. Powered by the Clustrauth™ Engine, the platform produces a four-part forensic package: Certificate of Authenticity, Chain of Custody (CoC) Report, Audit Trail, and RFC 3161 Trusted Timestamp. The document, CoC, and audit trail are each quantum-safe authenticated with unique IDs, while the RFC 3161 timestamp can be verified by any third party via DigiCert—without involving Smart Banner Hub.

Clustrauth™ 4-Part Evidence Package: Audit Trail, Certificate of Authenticity, Chain of Custody, and RFC 3161 Binary Timestamp from DigiCert

Unlike conventional digital signing, Smart Banner Hub's package is self-reinforcing. The CoC Report—documenting submitter identity and millisecond-level processing—carries its own Clustrauth authentication. The Audit Trail, recording events in a SHA3-256 hash chain, receives independent authentication. The underlying database enforces INSERT-only constraints, each Chain of Custody record is SHA3-256 integrity-hashed at creation, and every artifact is cryptographically tamper-evident.

"Every company in the post-quantum space is selling algorithms. We're selling legal certainty," said Ashwin Spencer, Founder & CEO of Smart Banner Hub LLC. "A solo attorney can authenticate a contract for $24.99. A Fortune 500 can deploy their own branded platform. Same quantum-safe cryptography, same evidence package designed for court admissibility."

The White-Label Studio gives businesses and enterprises a turnkey quantum-safe authentication platform — their logo, colors, domain, and their own pricing —while Smart Banner Hub operates as invisible infrastructure. The Clustrauth platform spans eight plans: Quantum Auth Forge ($24.99/doc), API Developer ($249/mo), API Business ($999/mo), API Enterprise (custom), and four white-label tiers from $2,500/mo to $45,000+/mo.

Each certificate includes a downloadable TSA Verification Kit enabling fully offline RFC 3161 timestamp verification using standard OpenSSL commands—no contact with Smart Banner Hub required. A technical whitepaper detailing the Encapsulated Multi-Vector Authentication (EMVA™) architecture is available at https://smartbannerhub.com/emva-whitepaper.pdf.

The Clustrauth engine uses Ed25519 + ML-DSA-65 (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) hybrid cryptography for defense in depth, compliant with NIST FIPS 204, with SHA3-256 hashing and keys managed via Google Cloud KMS (FIPS 140-2 Level 1).

About Smart Banner Hub LLC

Smart Banner Hub LLC pioneered Clustrolin™ and Clustrauth™, the first consumer-accessible post-quantum authentication engine. Named among leading post-quantum innovators by GlobalData alongside Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Signal.

Learn more: https://smartbannerhub.com

Press kit: https://smartbannerhub.com/presskit.html

Contact: [email protected]

