Smart Bed Market Size to Grow by USD 1.13 billion with 38% of the contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Bed Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the smart bed market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.13 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio, The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.52%. Technavio categorizes the global smart bed market as a part of the global home furnishing market. The growing penetration of smart homes is one of the key factors driving the smart bed market growth. In addition, the rising adoption of technology-driven devices is one of the key smart bed market trends propelling the market growth. However, the presence of counterfeit products is one of the key factors challenging the smart bed market growth.

Smart Bed Market - Forecast 2022-2026

Key Market Segment Highlights

The smart bed market report is segmented by Application (Healthcare, Residential, and Hospitality) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities : 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the smart bed market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America. The rapid penetration of smart homes and increased customer spending on comfort and luxury will facilitate the smart bed market growth in North America over the forecast period.

: 38% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The US and are the key markets for the smart bed market in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America. The rapid penetration of smart homes and increased customer spending on comfort and luxury will facilitate the smart bed market growth in over the forecast period. Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The smart bed market share growth in the healthcare segment will be significant during the forecast period. The market has grown significantly in the healthcare segment as a result of the ongoing development of smart bed technologies, which allow hospitals to provide patients with better healthcare. Increased government spending on hospitals to install cutting-edge technologies and smart beds might profitably accelerate market expansion during the forecast period. Additionally, due to the segments' digital revolution, the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) healthcare applications is projected to hasten the adoption of smart beds in the healthcare segment.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Arjo AB : The company operates in a single operating segment which provides products for patient transfers, hygiene, disinfection, prevention of pressure injuries and deep vein thrombosis (blood clots), and for diagnostics. The company offers smart beds such as Enterprise 9000X, Enterprise 8000X, and Prioma medical bed 600.

Besco Medical Ltd.: The company manufactures and exports durable medical equipment like Wheelchairs, Hospital Beds, Walking Aids and Oxygen Concentrators, and PPE(protective coverall, KN95 masks, face shields, goggles).

Hi Interiors Srl : The company offers smart bed products such as HiCan, HiAm, and HiStand.

Joerns Healthcare LLC: The company operates in a single segment that provides healthcare equipment and services for long-term care and home care centers.

ReST : The company offers smart mattresses with sensors that collect sleep and performance data and make adjustments as per body requirements. The company offers smart beds such as Centrella smart bed.

HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.



LINET Group SE



PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.



SK Furniture and Decoraters



Sleep Number Corp.



Stryker Corp.



Ultimate Smart Bed



Vista Medical Ltd.



Boyd Sleep



CVB Inc.



Eight Sleep Inc.



Glideaway Sleep Products



Invacare Corp.



Personal Comfort



Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Smart Bed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arjo AB, Besco Medical Ltd., Hi Interiors Srl, HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET Group SE, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., ReST, SK Furniture and Decoraters, Sleep Number Corp., Stryker Corp., Ultimate Smart Bed, Vista Medical Ltd., Boyd Sleep, CVB Inc., Eight Sleep Inc., Glideaway Sleep Products, Invacare Corp., Personal Comfort, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

