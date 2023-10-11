Smart Bottle Market size to increase by USD 141.8 million between 2022 to 2027, AARDEX Group S.A., Annanta Baby Inc., Bleaf Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart bottle market size is expected to grow by USD 141.8 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 13.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing awareness of the importance of hydration is notably driving the smart bottle market. However, factors such as the high cost of smart bottles may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Component (Software and Hardware ), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the smart bottle market including AARDEX Group S.A., Annanta Baby Inc., Bleaf Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Diageo Plc, Ecomo Inc., EQUA d.o.o., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Hidrate Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LARQ Inc., LifeFuels, Monos Travel Ltd., NOERDEN, Out of Galaxy Inc., Ozmo, Re Co. SA, Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, TYLT Inc., UBO Technologies LLC, and Waterh. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Bottle Market 2023-2027

Smart Bottle Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Ecomo Inc: The company offers smart bottles namely Ecomo Bottle with activated Carbon Fiber to remove chlorine, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and petroleum, and Ion Exchange Fiber to remove most heavy metals, including lead, mercury, copper, and cadmium. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Smart Bottle Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Component

By component, the software segment is significant during the forecast period. The software segment plays a major role in facilitating advanced functionalities and features that make these bottles smart.

Geography

North America will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region has become a key hub for smart bottle manufacturers and consumers. This is due to significant innovation and cutting-edge technology adoption. Prominent advanced technological features in the smart bottle include hydration tracking, Bluetooth connectivity, and personalized reminders, which resonate with the region's digitally driven lifestyle.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Smart Bottle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 141.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AARDEX Group S.A., Annanta Baby Inc., Bleaf Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Diageo Plc, Ecomo Inc., EQUA d.o.o., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Hidrate Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LARQ Inc., LifeFuels, Monos Travel Ltd., NOERDEN, Out of Galaxy Inc., Ozmo, Re Co. SA, Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, TYLT Inc., UBO Technologies LLC, and Waterh Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

