Smart Bottle Market size to increase by USD 141.8 million between 2022 to 2027, AARDEX Group S.A., Annanta Baby Inc., Bleaf Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart bottle market size is expected to grow by USD 141.8 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 13.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing awareness of the importance of hydration is notably driving the smart bottle market. However, factors such as the high cost of smart bottles may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Component (Software and Hardware ), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the smart bottle market including AARDEX Group S.A., Annanta Baby Inc., Bleaf Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Diageo Plc, Ecomo Inc., EQUA d.o.o., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Hidrate Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LARQ Inc., LifeFuels, Monos Travel Ltd., NOERDEN, Out of Galaxy Inc., Ozmo, Re Co. SA, Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, TYLT Inc., UBO Technologies LLC, and Waterh. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information
Smart Bottle Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis
Ecomo Inc: The company offers smart bottles namely Ecomo Bottle with activated Carbon Fiber to remove chlorine, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and petroleum, and Ion Exchange Fiber to remove most heavy metals, including lead, mercury, copper, and cadmium. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.
Smart Bottle Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Component
- By component, the software segment is significant during the forecast period. The software segment plays a major role in facilitating advanced functionalities and features that make these bottles smart.
- Other segment includes Distribution Channel (Online and Offline).
Geography
- North America will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region has become a key hub for smart bottle manufacturers and consumers. This is due to significant innovation and cutting-edge technology adoption. Prominent advanced technological features in the smart bottle include hydration tracking, Bluetooth connectivity, and personalized reminders, which resonate with the region's digitally driven lifestyle.
- Other regions include Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
|
Smart Bottle Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.05%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 141.8 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
12.01
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AARDEX Group S.A., Annanta Baby Inc., Bleaf Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Diageo Plc, Ecomo Inc., EQUA d.o.o., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Hidrate Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LARQ Inc., LifeFuels, Monos Travel Ltd., NOERDEN, Out of Galaxy Inc., Ozmo, Re Co. SA, Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, TYLT Inc., UBO Technologies LLC, and Waterh
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Component
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
