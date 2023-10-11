Smart Bottle Market size to increase by USD 141.8 million between 2022 to 2027, AARDEX Group S.A., Annanta Baby Inc., Bleaf Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

Technavio

11 Oct, 2023, 22:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart bottle market size is expected to grow by USD 141.8 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 13.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing awareness of the importance of hydration is notably driving the smart bottle market. However, factors such as the high cost of smart bottles may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Component (Software and Hardware ), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the smart bottle market including  AARDEX Group S.A., Annanta Baby Inc., Bleaf Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Diageo Plc, Ecomo Inc., EQUA d.o.o., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Hidrate Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LARQ Inc., LifeFuels, Monos Travel Ltd., NOERDEN, Out of Galaxy Inc., Ozmo, Re Co. SA, Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, TYLT Inc., UBO Technologies LLC, and Waterh. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Bottle Market 2023-2027
Smart Bottle Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Ecomo Inc: The company offers smart bottles namely Ecomo Bottle with activated Carbon Fiber to remove chlorine, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and petroleum, and Ion Exchange Fiber to remove most heavy metals, including lead, mercury, copper, and cadmium.

Smart Bottle Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Component

  • By component, the software segment is significant during the forecast period. The software segment plays a major role in facilitating advanced functionalities and features that make these bottles smart.
  • Other segment includes Distribution Channel (Online and Offline).

Geography 

  • North America will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region has become a key hub for smart bottle manufacturers and consumers. This is due to significant innovation and cutting-edge technology adoption. Prominent advanced technological features in the smart bottle include hydration tracking, Bluetooth connectivity, and personalized reminders, which resonate with the region's digitally driven lifestyle.
  • Other regions include Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Smart Bottle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.05%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 141.8 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.01

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AARDEX Group S.A., Annanta Baby Inc., Bleaf Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Diageo Plc, Ecomo Inc., EQUA d.o.o., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Hidrate Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LARQ Inc., LifeFuels, Monos Travel Ltd., NOERDEN, Out of Galaxy Inc., Ozmo, Re Co. SA, Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, TYLT Inc., UBO Technologies LLC, and Waterh

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

SOURCE Technavio

