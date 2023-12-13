Smart Building Market to Reach $247.17 Billion by 2032 at 12.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Need to facilitate safe return to office, along with the requirement of minimizing energy costs and promoting sustainability, are driving the market, apart from opportunity in adoption of IoT and other advanced technologies

NEW CASTLE, Del., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smart Building Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Solution Type (Building Infrastructure Management, Security And Emergency Management, Energy Management, Network Management, Workforce Management, and Waste Management), by Building Type (Residential, Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032."According to the report, the global smart building industry was estimated at $ 78.28 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to hit $ 247.17 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

The need for efficient resource utilization is a key driver of market growth. This means that smart building management solutions can provide businesses (or residents) with effective resource management tools. For instance, the automated scheduling and monitoring tools enabled by networked sensors allow for greater resource utilization, such as enhanced power management and water use. Further, they also provide the option of minimizing energy costs and promoting sustainability.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $78. 28 billion Market Size in 2032 $247.17 Billion CAGR 12.3 % No. of Pages in Report 283 Segments Covered Component, Solution Type, Building Type, and Region Drivers Need to facilitate safer return to office Minimize energy costs and promote sustainability Efficient resource utilization Restraints User concerns about data privacy High installation costs and infrastructure requirements Opportunities Advancement in field of IoT and its growing awareness

Covid-19 scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had an overall positive impact on the global smart building market and its opportunities. However, during the initial stages of the pandemic, many businesses (such as retail stores and manufacturing plants) had to halt their operations due to the possible risk of spreading COVID-19 infection. Such factors limited the growth of the smart building market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the development of smart building technology for houses and residential complexes. The world has been witnessing an increasing trend towards the adoption of touchless automated systems for lighting, safety and security, entertainment, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Solution segment to retain its dominance in 2032

Market share of solutions segment was more than that of the services segment, which is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The demand for solutions is attributed to the use IoT technology, which enables efficient and economical use of resources, such as IoT sensors, analytics software, a user interface, and a means of connectivity. This helps create a safe and comfortable environment for end users.

The security & emergency management (SEM) segment to rule the roost

By solution, the security and emergency management segment held the highest share in 2022, generating around one-third of the market revenue. The demand for SEM in smart building is increasing owing to intelligent evacuation systems that combines Internet of things (IoT), fog layer, and cloud layer. The IoT technologies are used to capture environmental information and the location of occupants to track their movements and automatically count those who have reached the designated muster, or gathering point.

The commercial segment to dominate till 2032

By building type, the commercial segment accounted for more than half of the global market revenue in 2022, and is projected to rule the roost till 2032. The rise in adoption of Internet of things in commercial buildings fuels the market growth. Smart buildings help to reduce energy consumption, realizing significant cost savings, and are able to provide a much more user-friendly experience, adapting automatically to the needs of the commercial building users. Smart building sensors share data with software to trigger actions based on touch, temperature, proximity, humidity levels, water levels, and so on.

North America garnered the major share in 2022

By region, North America generated more than one-third of the global market revenue in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at fastest rate during forecast period. Businesses across North America are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of space utilization and are looking for ways to optimize their use of space. Smart building technologies help businesses to improve space utilization by providing real-time data on how space is being used and identifying areas where improvements can be made.

Key players in the industry

ABB

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Johnson Controls

PTC

Siemens

The report analyzes these key players in the global piezoceramic spheres market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

